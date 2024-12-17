Construction Equipment Guide
Illinois Equipment Distributors (IED) held its 57th Annual Holiday Reception, installing the 2025 board. Members, sponsors, and past presidents attended. The event featured networking, awards, a musical tribute, and the passing of leadership to the third generation.
Tue December 17, 2024 - Midwest Edition #26
The Illinois Equipment Distributors (IED) held its annual holiday reception at Venuti's Banquets in Addison, Ill., on Dec. 12. The occasion marked the 57th such event in the organization's 73-year history. In addition, IED's members of its 2025 board of directors were installed.
The evening began with a cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres and an opportunity for guests to network. During this time, the 2024 annual Golf Classic award was presented by David Cox, vice president of Casey Equipment Co. and 2024 president of IED, to Steve Roggeman, president of McCann Industries, and Mike Ruddy, also of McCann Industries.
Immediately following, Cox formally welcomed guests and thanked Construction Equipment Guide and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, sponsors of the event. He also recognized IED past presidents who were in attendance: Bob Jones (SES); Kevin Ridens (Ditch Witch); Robert Sloan (CE Rentals); Jim Cox (Casey Equipment Company); Michael Morton (Alta Equipment Company); Marty Ahrendt (Finkbiner Equipment Company); and Tom Stern (West Side Tractor Sales), as well as the newest member of the incoming board, Jimy Joseph of Roland Machinery.
While guests enjoyed a buffet dinner, IED once again welcomed Jim Bulanda, with his holiday version of a "Tribute to Frank."
IED's 2025 board of directors are:
Following the installation of officers, Cox was presented with the 2024 presidential plaque by incoming president Jon Conant.
IED membership and leadership is passing on to its third generation of families. David Cox is the son of Jim Cox and grandson of Don Cox, both former IED presidents. Also, Jen Snow, 2025 IED vice president, is the daughter of Steve Benck and granddaughter of Richard Benck, of West Side Tractor and both former IED presidents.
For more information, visit illinoisequipmentdistributors.com. CEG
