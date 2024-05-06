The Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA) has awarded $5,000 scholarships to three students enrolled in three different post-secondary heavy equipment repair programs this spring.

This year's recipients are Joseph Briseno at Texas State Technical College in Waco; Sam Horstman at Western Technical College in LaCrosse, Wisconsin; and Caleb Tripp at Southeastern Illinois College — Diesel Technology in Harrisburg.

These students were selected from 27 applicants by a team of IEDA member dealers.

"Our mission is to support independent used equipment dealers and companies worldwide by providing resources, education and fostering ethical business practices. We all need technicians in this industry.

"Offering scholarships to deserving students is our way of giving back as an association and supporting the future of the industry," he added.

With a focus on education and mentorship, IEDA aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry experience. Scholarship applications open each year around September.

For more information, visit iedagroup.com.



IEDA Board Members Troy Jack Smith (L), T-K-O Equipment Company, and Jeff Miller (R), Trophy Tractor Inc., presented the award to Joseph Briseno at Texas State Technical College, who is pictured with his mom. (Photo courtesy of IEDA)



IEDA Executive Director David Gordon joined the supporting team of Western Tech instructors to award Sam Horstman (C) a $5,000 scholarship. (Photo courtesy of IEDA)



Caleb Tripp (second from L), received his scholarship from (L-R) Jared Hayes, general manager of Troy's Tech Repair in Mt. Vernon, Ill., David Gordon and SIC Diesel Technology instructor Chris Jones. (Photo courtesy of IEDA)



