List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    IEDA Awards Three Student Technician Scholarships

    Mon May 06, 2024 - National Edition
    IEDA


    The Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA) has awarded $5,000 scholarships to three students enrolled in three different post-secondary heavy equipment repair programs this spring.

    This year's recipients are Joseph Briseno at Texas State Technical College in Waco; Sam Horstman at Western Technical College in LaCrosse, Wisconsin; and Caleb Tripp at Southeastern Illinois College — Diesel Technology in Harrisburg.

    These students were selected from 27 applicants by a team of IEDA member dealers.

    "Our mission is to support independent used equipment dealers and companies worldwide by providing resources, education and fostering ethical business practices. We all need technicians in this industry.

    "Offering scholarships to deserving students is our way of giving back as an association and supporting the future of the industry," he added.

    With a focus on education and mentorship, IEDA aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry experience. Scholarship applications open each year around September.

    For more information, visit iedagroup.com.

    IEDA Board Members Troy Jack Smith (L), T-K-O Equipment Company, and Jeff Miller (R), Trophy Tractor Inc., presented the award to Joseph Briseno at Texas State Technical College, who is pictured with his mom.
    IEDA Board Members Troy Jack Smith (L), T-K-O Equipment Company, and Jeff Miller (R), Trophy Tractor Inc., presented the award to Joseph Briseno at Texas State Technical College, who is pictured with his mom.   (Photo courtesy of IEDA)

    IEDA Executive Director David Gordon joined the supporting team of Western Tech instructors to award Sam Horstman (C) a $5,000 scholarship.
    IEDA Executive Director David Gordon joined the supporting team of Western Tech instructors to award Sam Horstman (C) a $5,000 scholarship.   (Photo courtesy of IEDA)

    Caleb Tripp (second from L), received his scholarship from (L-R) Jared Hayes, general manager of Troy's Tech Repair in Mt. Vernon, Ill., David Gordon and SIC Diesel Technology instructor Chris Jones.
    Caleb Tripp (second from L), received his scholarship from (L-R) Jared Hayes, general manager of Troy's Tech Repair in Mt. Vernon, Ill., David Gordon and SIC Diesel Technology instructor Chris Jones.   (Photo courtesy of IEDA)




    Today's top stories

    Buffalo Looks to Improve, Protect Ralph Wilson Park

    VIDEO: New App Increases Speed, Accuracy of Checking Grade Stakes

    Make Eliminating Jobsite Distractions Company Safety Goal

    Reconstruction of Frank J. Wood Bridge in Maine Under Way

    Webuild Ready to Rebuild Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

    VIDEO: Komatsu Holds Demo Days at Cartersville Customer Center

    Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania Holds Open House

    Topcon Expands Retail Presence With New Topcon Solutions Store in Spokane, Washington



     

    Read more about...

    IEDA Scholarship






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA