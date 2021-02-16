Members rocked the IEDA Networking Event Feb. 4 in Kissimmee, Fla.

Approximately 30 distributors flocked to the Rock and Brews following a day at the Alex Lyon & Son Auction.

IEDA President James Rinehart, Vice President Steve Udelson and IEDA Executive Director David Gordon were there to welcome the crowd and were wowed by what proved to be a fantastic get-together.

"Thank you to everyone who took the time to come out and network with their fellow members," said Gordon. "It was great to see a little return to normalcy after 11 months of Zoom meetings, conference calls and texts.

"Nothing will ever replace the benefits of face-to-face interaction with the outstanding people of this industry," he added. "I can't wait to see you all at our 2022 IEDA Annual Meeting."

Next year's IEDA's Networking event is scheduled for Feb. 11 to 13, 2022, at the Reunion Resort & Golf Club in Kissimmee. CEG

