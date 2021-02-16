Equipmentdown-arrow
IEDA Holds Networking Event During Florida Auctions

Tue February 16, 2021 - Midwest Edition #4
CEG


Members rocked the IEDA Networking Event Feb. 4 in Kissimmee, Fla.

Approximately 30 distributors flocked to the Rock and Brews following a day at the Alex Lyon & Son Auction.

IEDA President James Rinehart, Vice President Steve Udelson and IEDA Executive Director David Gordon were there to welcome the crowd and were wowed by what proved to be a fantastic get-together.

"Thank you to everyone who took the time to come out and network with their fellow members," said Gordon. "It was great to see a little return to normalcy after 11 months of Zoom meetings, conference calls and texts.

"Nothing will ever replace the benefits of face-to-face interaction with the outstanding people of this industry," he added. "I can't wait to see you all at our 2022 IEDA Annual Meeting."

Next year's IEDA's Networking event is scheduled for Feb. 11 to 13, 2022, at the Reunion Resort & Golf Club in Kissimmee. CEG

Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7

(L-R): Steve Fajardo of bidadoo Inc.; Donald Fetters Sr. and James Rinehart, both of Performance Equipment Rentals; and IEDA 2021 President Brad Perrine of bidadoo Inc.
Jeff Miller (L) of Trophy Tractor and David Gordon, executive director of IEDA.
Jack Lyon (L) of Alex Lyon & Son Auctioneers and Steve Udelson of Easton Sales & Rentals meeting up at the IEDA Networking event.
Ryan Brouillette (L) of Kansas-based Foley Equipment and David Williams of International Construction Equipment LLC.
Rick Newman (L) of Newman Tractor LLC and Donald Fetters Sr. of Performance Equipment Rentals.
(L-R): Stephen Pyles, Trophy Tractor; Adam Brown, Newman Tractor; Steve Udelson, Easton Sales & Rentals; and IEDA 2021 Vice President Donnie Fetters Jr. of Performance Equipment Rentals.
(L-R): Randy Aragon, JB Harris Group; Sam Maier, Rebel Auction; Josh Harris, JB Harris Group; and Ryan Himes, Himes Equipment.




Read more about...

Alex Lyon & Son Sales Managers & Auctioneers, Inc. Events FLORIDA Florida Auctions 2021 IEDA






