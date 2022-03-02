A total of 3,700 new feet of elevated track and a new rail station at the city’s Bayfront project are included in the expansion, an addition that will be worked into the sky-high redevelopment. (Marchetto Higgins Stieve rendering)

The company behind a three-phase development that would add residences, retail, amenities and greenery to an emerging neighborhood near the Hackensack River in Jersey City, N.J., has officially applied to move forward with the first part of the project.

Dubbed West Side Crossing, the entire project includes 3,079 residential units and has been designed by Hoboken-based Marchetto Higgins Stieve.

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Bushburg Properties is the developer of the property.

Jersey Digs reported Feb. 28 that plans call for a revitalization of a group of properties near NJ Route 440 in Jersey City, which includes parcels along Water Street, Mallory Avenue and Culver Avenue. The plots total about 8.29 acres and are all owned by Bushburg.

The developer recently released renderings of the complex and have already submitted plans for the first phase that looks to subdivide the parcels and realign several rights-of-way regarding an extension of the Hudson Bergen Light Rail system, an endeavor currently under construction.

A total of 3,700 new feet of elevated track and a new rail station at the city's Bayfront project are included in the expansion, an addition that will be worked into the sky-high redevelopment.

Bushburg describes the four-tower West Side Crossing as a community with lots of amenities, like grocery stores, co-working spaces, and health and fitness outlets, as well as 360-degree views of the West Side and Newark Bay.

All Three Phases to Include Lots of Construction

Jersey Digs gave a brief outline of what is currently planned for the construction at West Side Crossing:

Designs submitted for Phase One of the development show a 30-story tower consisting of 473 units and 344 garage parking spaces. Another 256 spaces for bicycles are included in the first part, 11,600 sq. ft. of ground-floor retail space and a 4,600-sq.-ft. linear park.

The second phase of West Side Crossing would be the largest, consisting of two connected towers — one rising 55 floors, and the other 39 stories. A total of 1,567 units, 1,118 parking spaces, and 910 bike spaces would be included in this part of the project, in addition to 109,310 sq. ft. of leasable retail space. The construction of a 20,836-sq.-ft. park underneath the future light-rail track is also slated for Phase Two, plus another 16,875 sq. ft. of open space that would surround the elevated expansion.

In the development's third phase, the main feature will be a 56-story skyscraper constructed to house 1,039 residential units, 529 parking spaces, 529 bicycle spaces, and 7,000 sq. ft. of retail.

Finally, the work would add 30,672 sq. ft. of park area underneath the light rail tracks to complete a 119,769-sq.-ft. public linear park spanning the entire complex.

Bushburg Awaiting Planning Board's Approval

Jersey Digs noted that a presentation given before the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA) last summer said that West Side Crossing's current proposal would dedicate about 50 percent of the site to future light rail and open space. Bushburg's four-tower visions can currently be built as-of-right, meaning that it already conforms to zoning and no deviations are required from the area's Culver Redevelopment Plan.

Bushburg submitted an initial application to Jersey City in early 2021 before the company's presentation to the JCRA. The planning board still needs to sign off on the proposal, but a date to hear the company's application has not been announced.

