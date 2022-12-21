Available via a digital, direct-to-consumer storefront, the snow pusher is designed to clear parking lots, driveways, building sites and more with maximum efficiency.

Ignite Attachments, the newly launched brand of accessibly priced attachments and three point (3PT) implements for compact equipment in the agriculture, landscape, rental and construction industries, announced the addition of a snow pusher attachment to its product lineup.

Available via a digital, direct-to-consumer storefront, the snow pusher is designed to clear parking lots, driveways, building sites and more with maximum efficiency. Like all other products from Ignite, it promises to be the right fit for the compact and utility equipment that buyers already own, offered at the right price and delivered right on time.

The Ignite snow pusher attachment is built to last, featuring a corrosion-resistant finish that can stand up to harsh winter conditions and an 8-in. replaceable rubber cutting edge that offers long wear surface protection and excellent scraping ability.

Amplifying its durability even more the snow pusher's skid shoes are replaceable, extending the longevity of the pusher, and reversible, doubling its lifespan and providing cost savings down the road, according to the manufacturer.

As with all Ignite offerings the snow pusher is built to make existing equipment more versatile, connecting to skid steer loaders, compact track loaders and compact tractors equipped with the universal quick attach interface. For hard-to-reach spots, Ignite will offer an optional back drag kit to pull snow away from buildings.

"We know the challenges that come along with winter weather. Critical areas with high foot and vehicle traffic need to be cleared of the snow, and quickly," said Lead Engineer Matt Foley. "After a storm, jobs to do start coming in and can pile up swiftly. Folks need tools that help them complete the work faster and more efficiently. The snow pusher is designed for just that, delivering high volume capacity for maximum snow removal speed, plus the ability to clear larger areas with fewer passes."

With a revolutionary e-commerce experience, transparent shipping pricing and the proprietary Fit Finder, Ignite removes guesswork from the shopping process and continues its promise of speed and efficiency, the company said.

Now with 57 offerings under the Ignite umbrella, the brand will continue to innovate with new attachments and implements to meet consumer demands of hardworking business owners and homeowners across the country.

For more information, visit IgniteAttachments.com.

