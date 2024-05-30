List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    ILICA Trap Shoot, Golf Outing Scheduled for June 14 in Lerna/Mattoon

    Thu May 30, 2024 - Midwest Edition
    Illinois LICA


    The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is hosting its 13th annual Area 6 Trap Shoot and Golf Outing on June 14, 2024, in Lerna/Mattoon, Ill.

    For more than a decade, Illinois LICA has hosted golf outings throughout the state, now paired with trap shoots, to bring local contractors, businesses and landowners together for some friendly competition, with a chance to win prizes and for networking within the conservation construction industry.

    The event kicks off with a morning trap shoot (50 clays) at McKillip Farm in Lerna, Ill., followed by lunch at Meadowview Golf Course in Mattoon, Ill. At 1 p.m., the 18-hole golf outing begins with a chance to win door prizes, cash hole prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

    After golf, the event wraps up at the clubhouse with awards announcements and a steak dinner. Full event registration costs $110 and includes the trap shoot, lunch, golf and dinner. Partial registration options are available, as well. Any individual or 4-some is eligible to participate; ILICA membership not required.

    For more information, visit illica.net/events or call Illinois LICA at 309/932-1230.




