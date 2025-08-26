Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    ILICA Will Host Trap Shoot, Golf Outing in Kewanee, Ill.

    ILICA will host a Trap Shoot & Golf Outing in Kewanee, Ill., on Sept. 12. The event includes trap shooting, golf scramble, prizes and dinner for $110 per person. Registration is open to all and can be done online at illica.net/events or by phone. Join for a day of fun and friendly competition!

    Tue August 26, 2025 - Midwest Edition #18
    Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association


    ILICA logo

    The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) will hold its Area 3 Trap Shoot and Golf Outing on Sept. 12 in Kewanee, Ill. It will be a full day of fun, competition and great company.

    The day begins at the 50-clay trap shoot at Izaak Walton League Trap-Skeet Grounds, followed by lunch at Baker Park Golf Course. The excitement continues into the afternoon with an 18-hole golf outing scramble at 12 p.m. where players can win door prizes, cash hole prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

    The day wraps up with dinner (steak or chicken) at the clubhouse where awards will be announced and stories from the day will be shared.

    Registration is $110 per person for the full experience — trap shoot, lunch, golf and dinner. Options for partial entry also are available. Everyone is welcome to join any or all parts of the event (ILICA membership not required).

    Registration accepted online by visiting illica.net/events or by calling Illinois LICA at 309/932-1230.




    Today's top stories

    NYC Launches $44 Million Phase of Grand Concourse Upgrades to Major Bronx Corridor

    Middleborough, Mass. Leaders Kick Off Construction on $33M Water Treatment Facility

    Without FEMA Funding, Mass. Towns Scramble to Save Flood Protection Projects

    Despite Earlier Setbacks, Electric Vehicle Maker Rivian to Build Ga. Plant in 2026

    How the Right Equipment Brought Extraordinary Vision to Life in Hockeytown, U.S.A.

    Dynapac Announces Partnership With Ascendum Machinery

    Bobcat Company Expands Industrial Air Compressor Lineup, Introduces Tank-Mounted Series

    JCB Breaks Into 100+ HP Range With Two New Compact Units



     

    Read more about...

    Events Illinois Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA)







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147