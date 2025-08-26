ILICA will host a Trap Shoot & Golf Outing in Kewanee, Ill., on Sept. 12. The event includes trap shooting, golf scramble, prizes and dinner for $110 per person. Registration is open to all and can be done online at illica.net/events or by phone. Join for a day of fun and friendly competition!

The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) will hold its Area 3 Trap Shoot and Golf Outing on Sept. 12 in Kewanee, Ill. It will be a full day of fun, competition and great company.

The day begins at the 50-clay trap shoot at Izaak Walton League Trap-Skeet Grounds, followed by lunch at Baker Park Golf Course. The excitement continues into the afternoon with an 18-hole golf outing scramble at 12 p.m. where players can win door prizes, cash hole prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

The day wraps up with dinner (steak or chicken) at the clubhouse where awards will be announced and stories from the day will be shared.

Registration is $110 per person for the full experience — trap shoot, lunch, golf and dinner. Options for partial entry also are available. Everyone is welcome to join any or all parts of the event (ILICA membership not required).

Registration accepted online by visiting illica.net/events or by calling Illinois LICA at 309/932-1230.

