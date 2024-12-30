List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Will Host Free Trade Show in January

    The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is hosting a free trade show on Jan. 30 - 31, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. The event includes educational seminars, entertainment, and over 35 exhibitors from various industries. Open to all interested in land improvement and conservation.

    Mon December 30, 2024 - Midwest Edition #1
    Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association


    ILICA graphic

    The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) will host a trade show on Jan. 30 - 31, 2025, at the Holiday Inn in Champaign, Ill. There is no cost to attend.

    For more than 65 years, the trade show has been a part of Illinois LICA's annual convention and members' meeting, which also features a lineup of educational seminars and entertainment. This year, Illinois LICA is opening its doors even wider, inviting the public to explore everything vendors have to offer — at no cost. Everyone is welcome — contractors, producers, landowners, agribusiness professionals, conservationists and anyone interested in learning more about the industry. This is an opportunity to connect, learn and contribute to the future of conservation in Illinois.

    Meet Industry Professionals

    Engage with more than 35 exhibitors from the land improvement and construction industries, including manufacturers and conservation partners focused on earthmoving, drainage, utilities and more.

    For more information, call 309/932-1230 or visit illica.net/events.




