The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) will host a trade show on Jan. 30 - 31, 2025, at the Holiday Inn in Champaign, Ill. There is no cost to attend.

For more than 65 years, the trade show has been a part of Illinois LICA's annual convention and members' meeting, which also features a lineup of educational seminars and entertainment. This year, Illinois LICA is opening its doors even wider, inviting the public to explore everything vendors have to offer — at no cost. Everyone is welcome — contractors, producers, landowners, agribusiness professionals, conservationists and anyone interested in learning more about the industry. This is an opportunity to connect, learn and contribute to the future of conservation in Illinois.

Meet Industry Professionals

Engage with more than 35 exhibitors from the land improvement and construction industries, including manufacturers and conservation partners focused on earthmoving, drainage, utilities and more.

For more information, call 309/932-1230 or visit illica.net/events.

