    Illinois LICA Hosts Drainage Workshop

    Tue July 02, 2024 - Midwest Edition #14
    Illinois LICA


    The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is hosting a free Drainage Workshop Series focusing on water quality practices in three areas of the state this summer for landowners, tenants and contractors. The second workshop of the series will be held at Richland Community College on July 30th.

    The single-day workshop will provide information about the history and progress of the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy; the benefits of edge of field practices and how to identify suitable sites for installation; cost share opportunities; WOTUS; and wetland jurisdictional and determination information. Producers and contractors are encouraged to attend the workshop, which includes a free lunch and concludes with a tour of a woodchip bioreactor near campus to learn about the conservation efforts, tools and funding available to enhance water quality across the state.

    The afternoon sessions will provide content on conservation drainage business opportunities, trench safety, surveying basics and drainage pipe installation specifications for contractors, although producers also are welcome to attend these sessions. Partner organizations and agencies that will be present to share information and answer questions include Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, Macon Co Soil & Water Conservation District, Agricultural Drainage Management Coalition, University of Illinois Extension and US Army Corps of Engineers.

    RSVPs requested for meal counts.

    For more information, call 309/932-1230 or visit illica.net.




