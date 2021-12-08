The Illinois Tollway board of directors on Nov. 18 approved three construction contracts totaling nearly $108.8 million at its November board meeting. So far, nearly $709 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway board in 2021, as part of the tenth year of the Tollway's 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program.

To date, nearly $9.4 billion has been invested by the Illinois Tollway since the Move Illinois Program began in 2012, with more than $2.4 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 102,730 total jobs as of October.

Construction contracts awarded include:

A $107.4 million contract to Lorig Construction Co. of DesPlaines, Ill., for railroad track relocation, retaining wall construction and earthwork as part of the new I-490 Tollway Project.

A $1.2 million contract to Western Remac Inc. of Woodridge, Ill., for overhead sign structure repairs on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) between Barrington Road and Higgins Road.

A $165,710 contract to Metromex Contractors Inc. of McCook, Ill., for rehabilitation work on York Road between Thorndale Avenue and Supreme Drive as part of the Illinois Route 390/I-490 Tollway Interchange Project.

The contracts approved include one contractor and six subcontractors that are certified as disadvantaged, minority-and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms and two subcontractors that are certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 27.14 percent to 42.01 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 0.80 percent to 3.02 percent per contract.

Construction contracts for Illinois Tollway projects are competitively bid under the rules of the Illinois Procurement Code. All contracts are presented to the Illinois Tollway board of directors for review and approval.

For more information, visit illinoistollway.com.

Today's top stories