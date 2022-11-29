Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue November 29, 2022 - National Edition
Nearly 500 participants, in-person and virtually, from 38 U.S. states, three Canadian provinces and eight additional nations attended the inaugural Women's Forest Congress (WFC) in Minneapolis, Oct. 17 to 20.
Attendees used their diverse and collective expertise to develop strategies and solutions and propose resolutions to address today's and tomorrow's most pressing challenges for forests and women.
"This is the first time I've been in a room with so many women connected to forestry. The Women's Forest Congress was by far one of the absolute best professional events I've ever attended; it brought everybody together and will help change where we go as a profession," said Ebonie Alexander, executive director, Black Family Land Trust and WFC Advisory Council Member.
The themes addressed at the Congress included leadership for equity and inclusion; workforce opportunities for increasing recruitment, retention and advancement; women as catalysts for change; addressing today's greatest forest challenges, and supporting each other.
"The world is relying on the forest and forest products sector to provide solutions to environmental challenges, and when we embrace diverse perspectives to bring to the table all these voices that have for so long been missing from the conversation — we end up with the best possible innovations," said Tia Beavert, Tribal Forest Manager, Yakama Nation Tribal Forestry and WFC Advisory Council Member.
The WFC provided a space to discuss these themes and to inform the creation of the WFC resolutions that call for change in the forest and forest products sector. Attendees had a chance to influence the resolutions. The 39 delegates, nominated and selected to represent diverse experiences and perspectives, listened throughout the Congress, completed their deliberations, and presented the final document at the close of the Congress.
"With almost 500 participants and more than 40 financial sponsors, the Women's Forest Congress proves that a dream can become a reality when you put like-minded women together. This is only the beginning," said Antomia "Mia" Farrell, associate dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, University of Kentucky, who emceed the event.
The 2022 Women's Forest Congress Declaration was endorsed at the inaugural 2022 Women's Forest Congress and is summarized by the concluding call to action in the document.
The Women's Forest Congress challenges organizations in the forest and forest products sector to:
The participants of the 2022 Women's Forest Congress, its supporters and partners commit themselves to advance these actions through their organizations, networks, partnerships and spheres of influence.
Women from across the forest sector shared professional and personal experiences, shaped the latest innovations and considered how their actions can have the most profound effect on forests today and tomorrow.
The chance to interact with a community of almost 500 women was one of the highlights of the Congress. The diversity at the Congress showed a shared commitment to creating community and cultivating change. All were welcome: women and allies of all ages, perspectives, cultural backgrounds, professional levels, abilities, and education, as were trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming participants.
"I'm excited to act on new ideas, to build our personal capacity, and inspire ourselves and others to act. We will continue to find ways to move forward together," Nadine Block, senior VP, Community and Government Relations, Sustainable Forestry Initiative, and WFC Delegate.
The Women's Forest Congress is a forum to develop strategies and solutions for forests through an inclusive lens. Women throughout the forest space have come together to share personal and professional experiences, connect with other women in the sector, shape the latest innovations, and consider how actions informed by their perspectives can make a profound impact on the future of forests.
The Women's Forest Congress envisions a forest community where there is universal equity, inclusion and a shared sense of belonging. All voices are heard, supported and empowered. The influence and impact of all are manifest in our relationships with forests.
For more information, visit womensforestcongress.org.
This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.