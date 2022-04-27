Gov. Eric J. Holcomb joined Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith, law enforcement and road construction industry partners to kick off the 2022 Next Level Roads construction season. The kickoff event was held at the Indianapolis Traffic Management Center in Indianapolis.

"Indiana's economy is growing exponentially, and our state's strong infrastructure plays an important role in that success," Holcomb said. "This year's Next Level Roads projects represent a historically significant investment in transportation to support our efforts to make Indiana a premiere destination to live, work, learn and play and stay."

More than 1,300 state projects are scheduled for construction on Indiana roads in 2022. When combined with preventative maintenance projects, the state is investing more than $3 billion to improve road and bridge conditions, safety and mobility this year. Holcomb's Next Level Roads plan spends an estimated $60 billion on road construction and maintenance over 20 years.

With construction season kicking into high gear, Indiana residents and travelers to the Crossroads of America will see an increasing number of "Road Work Ahead" signs.

"Our 2022 construction program is laser-focused on enhancing safety and connectivity across Indiana's transportation system," Smith said. "Due to the leadership of Governor Holcomb and the General Assembly, we're investing in our infrastructure at historic levels and doing the necessary work to preserve and enhance Indiana's reputation for delivering a best-in-class infrastructure network."

Hoosiers are encouraged to visit nextlevelroads.com to use INDOT's Google Map tool to find projects happening near them.

With the record-breaking number of construction sites across the state, INDOT and the Indiana State Police are partnering to remind the public about work zone awareness. Hoosier motorists are encouraged to slow down, avoid distractions and drive with extra caution in work zones.

For more information, visit in.gov/indot.

