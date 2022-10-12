List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
INDOT's U.S. 20 Project to Begin in Middlebury, Indiana

Wed October 12, 2022 - Midwest Edition #21
Indiana Department of Transportation


The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced the beginning of a major construction project to improve safety and mobility on U.S. 20 in Middlebury between State Road 15 and County Road 35.

The $49 million project includes widening U.S. 20 to a five-lane road that includes a two-way left turn lane. The project also includes 10-ft. paved shoulders to accommodate non-motorized traffic.

INDOT contractor Milestone began work in September, with work happening in different phases into 2024. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During this first phase, traffic should watch for lane shifts in two locations. The first shift is between S.R. 15 and the west junction of County Road 27. The second shift will be from the east junction of C.R. 27 to County Road 29. Inside these shifted locations there will be a 6-ft. shoulder/buggy lane and an 11-ft. through lane in both directions.

Milestone is expected to continue working over the winter. INDOT will continue to provide updates when available throughout the construction of this project.

For more information, visit bit.ly/US20ElkhartCounty1.




