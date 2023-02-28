List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Industry Gathers for Michigan Aggregates Association's Annual Conference, Trade Show

Tue February 28, 2023 - Midwest Edition #5
CEG


Michigan Aggregates Association (MAA) held its annual conference and trade show at the Fire Keepers Casino in Battle Creek, Mich., Feb. 7 to 9.

On the first day of the event, industry professionals had an opportunity to attend an 8-hour Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) refresher course conducted by Joe McGuire, an independent safety health consultant.

The second day began with an MAA update followed by a national update presented by Mike Johnson, NSSGA president and CEO, and an MSHA update presented by George Colby, MSHA field supervisor. Breakout sessions were conducted throughout the course of the event with subjects ranging from new technologies, equipment reviews, personnel training and management and the impact of environmental and cultural issues on the industry.

During breaks, attendees were encouraged to meet with representatives from local equipment dealers, national manufacturers and product and service providers to discuss the latest innovations in equipment and products in a tabletop exhibit area of the show.

Currently in its 63rd year, the MAA is a non-profit trade organization to support the interests, growth and welfare of Michigan's aggregates industry. Members are served through educational programs, business meetings and newsletters to keep informed about regulatory and compliance issues and other matters regarding Michigan's aggregates industry.

The association advocates for its membership through interactions with elected officials and serves in an advisory capacity to address regulations related to health and safety, land use, taxation, material specifications, land reclamation and the environment.

MAA's membership includes individuals and organizations involved with the production of crushed stone, sand and gravel, industrial and recycled materials along with suppliers of equipment and other goods and services needed to produce mineral products. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11

(L-R): Alta Equipment Company’s Dan Melosso, Tim Meighan, Jamie Logan and Bob Keaton III were joined by Tyler Anson of MPM/Stoneco to discuss paving and aggregate materials. (CEG photo)
Maverick Environmental Equipment’s Kyle Yuncker (L) and Matt Smith welcomed attendees to discuss the dealership’s growing lineup of machines for aggregate processing. (CEG photo)
Jason Kulman (L) and Brian Boyer of Powerscreen Michiana welcome attendees to their booth. (CEG photo)
Doug Needham, Michigan Aggregates Association executive director, addresses attendees. (CEG photo)
Sue Vitaz and Dan Stevick of Aggcorp Equipment Systems were ready to discuss the dealership’s lineup of aggregate processing equipment. (CEG photo)
Equipment Corporation of America’s Clayton Hillier spoke with attendees about drilling, pile driving, hoisting and rigging and soil treatment equipment. (CEG photo)
Purple Wave Auction’s Chris Fegan was on hand to share information about the company’s upcoming auctions. (CEG photo)
Andy Leiber of AIS spoke with Dave Lubahn of Edward C Levy Company. (CEG photo)
Screen Machine’s Timm Miller (L) was on hand with Ohio CAT’s Aaron Mittendorf to discuss the dealership’s lineup of aggregate processing equipment. (CEG photo)
Operating Engineers 324’s Randel Besemer (L) explains the controls on this simulator unit to Dan Rautiola of MDOT. (CEG photo)
Don Martin (L) of Edward C. Levy Company catches up with Fred Peltier of Michigan CAT. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

New Cat 352 Straight Boom Excavator Excels in Low-Level Buildings, Bridges, Industrial Demolition Work

Interstate 81 Project in Syracuse Allowed to Proceed, But Viaduct Removal Blocked

Playing Nice With OSHA: How to Avoid Fines for Jobsite Violations

LiuGong North America to Showcase Company Growth, Battery Electric Vehicle Technology, New Products at ConExpo

Yanmar America Holds First Ever Charity Car Show

West Virginia Awards $122.8M Contract to Replace Pair of Turnpike Travel Plazas

'Kubota Hometown Proud' Community Revitalization Grant Program Now Open

Construction Under Way On New FirstEnergy Facility



 

Read more about...

Aggregate Events Michigan Michigan Aggregates Association






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA