Michigan Aggregates Association (MAA) held its annual conference and trade show at the Fire Keepers Casino in Battle Creek, Mich., Feb. 7 to 9.

On the first day of the event, industry professionals had an opportunity to attend an 8-hour Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) refresher course conducted by Joe McGuire, an independent safety health consultant.

The second day began with an MAA update followed by a national update presented by Mike Johnson, NSSGA president and CEO, and an MSHA update presented by George Colby, MSHA field supervisor. Breakout sessions were conducted throughout the course of the event with subjects ranging from new technologies, equipment reviews, personnel training and management and the impact of environmental and cultural issues on the industry.

During breaks, attendees were encouraged to meet with representatives from local equipment dealers, national manufacturers and product and service providers to discuss the latest innovations in equipment and products in a tabletop exhibit area of the show.

Currently in its 63rd year, the MAA is a non-profit trade organization to support the interests, growth and welfare of Michigan's aggregates industry. Members are served through educational programs, business meetings and newsletters to keep informed about regulatory and compliance issues and other matters regarding Michigan's aggregates industry.

The association advocates for its membership through interactions with elected officials and serves in an advisory capacity to address regulations related to health and safety, land use, taxation, material specifications, land reclamation and the environment.

MAA's membership includes individuals and organizations involved with the production of crushed stone, sand and gravel, industrial and recycled materials along with suppliers of equipment and other goods and services needed to produce mineral products. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

