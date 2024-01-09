List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Innovation, Keynote Insights, Competition Await Attendees at NPE 2024

    Tue January 09, 2024 - National Edition
    National Pavement Expo


    The 2024 National Pavement Expo and Conference, taking place Jan. 23 to 25, 2024, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla., promises to be a groundbreaking experience for all in attendance.
    Photo courtesy of NPE
    The 2024 National Pavement Expo and Conference (NPE) is set to be an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders, paving professionals and enthusiasts, featuring a lineup of exciting events, educational sessions and networking opportunities.

    This premier event, taking place Jan. 23 to 25, 2024, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla., promises to be a groundbreaking experience for all in attendance.

    Justin Ganschow of Caterpillar Safety Services will kick off day two of the conference with an inspiring keynote presentation. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to gain insights into the critical importance of safety and creating a safety culture for your business, team and industry as a whole. With a proven track record of transforming organizations through safety-focused leadership, Ganschow's keynote is expected to be a highlight of this year's event.

    Another highlight of NPE 2024 is the Striping Competition, sponsored by Graco and Pavement Stencil LLC. This new Expo Floor activation will offer some friendly competition to attendees while also showcasing their exceptional skill, precision and craftmanship.

    The 1st place winner will be awarded a Graco LineLazer ES 500, and the 2nd place runner up will be awarded a Graco ES 500 Stencil.

    NPE 2024 will feature a comprehensive program of more than 50 educational sessions covering the latest trends, best practices and innovations in the paving industry. Renowned experts and industry leaders will share their knowledge and insights, providing attendees with valuable information to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. Conference tracks include Business Operations, Leadership, Paving, Employee Management, Striping, Sealcoating, Technology, and Sales and Marketing.

    Explore the latest products, services and technologies in the Expo Hall, featuring leading companies and vendors in the pavement and pavement maintenance sector. Discover cutting-edge equipment, materials and solutions that can elevate your projects and streamline your operations. There also will be free educational sessions taking place on the Work Zone Stage and for a bit of fun, play some Driveway Games with your crew.

    After a full day of learning and exploring the Expo Hall, on Jan. 23 there will be an evening of celebration and networking at the NPE Party, just outside of the Convention Center on the Tampa Riverwalk. This exclusive event will bring together professionals from across the pavement industry for an evening of entertainment, camaraderie and relaxation.

    "We are thrilled to bring together industry leaders, professionals and enthusiasts at NPE 2024. This event is a testament to the vibrant and dynamic nature of the pavement industry. From Caterpillar's keynote presentation to the friendly competition at the new Striping Competition, NPE 2024 will be an innovative event that will help to shape the future of the industry," said Morgan Wilson, show director.

    For more information and to register, visit www.nationalpavementexpo.com. Use promo codes: WSRFEN50D for $50 off a Conference Session or WSRFEN100P for a free Expo Pass.




    Business News Events National Pavement Expo paving






