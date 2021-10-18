The semi-autonomous digging functionality offered by Volvo Active Control on the Dig Assist suite of tools from Volvo CE can now be used with Topcon 3D-MC software on applicable models.

Delivering excavation accuracy in a fraction of the normal time and automating the digging process, Topcon and Volvo have raised the bar in excavation works, according to the manufacturers.

Excavating to grade to produce the same uniform results day after day will always be a task for skilled operators, but there are tools available to help improve performance and streamline the process. Volvo Active Control helps operators of all skill levels by automating the digging process and now, due to integration with Topcon 3D-MC, an abundance of new and more complex projects will be possible.

Seamless Integration

Topcon's easy-to-use software seamlessly integrates with the Volvo Active Control menus, allowing operators to quickly customize how they want "Autos" to function.

Whether digging trenches, grading slopes, or creating site profiles, the partnering of Topcon 3D-MC with Volvo Active Control will help operators produce perfect results, quickly and efficiently, time after time.

Better Visibility, Enhanced Control

3D software is the ideal choice for complex and larger infrastructure projects, providing more detailed, realistic visualizations and helping to improve efficiency and reduce costly errors. The latest updates to Topcon 3D-MC for Volvo include over-the-air access to Sitelink3D, support for LandXML files, a refreshed graphical user interface and an over-the-air remote support function.

Efficiency, Accuracy Benefits

The latest version of Volvo Active Control software supports auto-tilt feature for tilt buckets and Steelwrist tiltrotators, as well as a return-to-dig feature called Bucket Recall, and automated back grading.

First introduced in 2019, this steer-by-wire machine control system guides the operator through functions to automate the digging process, producing perfect results, up to 45 percent faster than traditional grading.

When using the Boundary Limits package, operators can automatically stop the swing motion at a set angle to assist in digging and truck loading. And if working in a tight space, operators can pre-set boom and bucket elevation and swing to avoid side or overhead obstacles.

Applicable Models

For Volvo customers in Europe, Oceania and Asia, Volvo Active Control currently is available on the Volvo EC220E, EC250E, EC300E and EC350E Crawler Excavators.

For customers in North America, it is offered on three models, the EC220E, EC250E and EC300E.

Volvo Active Control will be extended to additional models in 2022.

As a fully integrated and factory-fitted Volvo system, all the components, hardware and software of Volvo Active Control are supported by Volvo dealers.

For more information, visit www.volvoce.com.

Today's top stories