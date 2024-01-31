Construction Equipment Guide
Wed January 31, 2024 - National Edition
New Holland is steering toward autonomous baling with the introduction of IntelliSense Bale Automation.
The first technology of its kind, IntelliSense Bale Automation pushes the boundaries of baling innovation and transforms the way customers and operators approach large square baling by delivering a complete automated baling system.
"With laser precision and real-time adjustments, the IntelliSense Bale Automation system changes the way we navigate fields," said Brad Littlefield, precision marketing manager, dairy and livestock segment of New Holland.
"For large square baling operations, it's an indispensable asset for their future by improving bale harvesting while helping them meet the operational demands of the evolving agricultural landscape with confidence."
At its core, IntelliSense Bale Automation provides operators with a complete automated baling system focused on feedrate and swath guidance. It achieves this by combining two operator-assisted baling modes:
The cornerstone of IntelliSense Bale Automation is the industry's first LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology. Installed on the front end of a tractor cab roof, it emits laser pulses to calculate distance based on reflections from the windrow. The LiDAR measures swath cross-section and speed input to prevent overloads and forecast swath changes by detecting 19-26 feet ahead of the tractor, even in low-light or nighttime conditions.
The LiDAR processor determines swath position and shape, relaying this information to the tractor's ISOBUS steering.
With the IntelliSense Bale Automation system, New Holland aims to increase four elements critical to operations and operators: baling productivity, bale quality, fuel efficiency and operator comfort.
"The IntelliSense Bale Automation system is not only focused on output and the bottom line but stands out for its prioritization of operator well-being and safety," Littlefield said. "At the heart of our design is a commitment to putting operators first and creating technology that addresses their most important needs for a seamless and productive experience."
The IntelliSense Baler Automation system is compatible with Class 3 ISOBUS tractors — specifically, the T7 LWB, T7 HD and T8 from New Holland — and model year 2022 and model year 2023 New Holland BigBaler Large Square Balers.
Starting in 2025, customers will have the opportunity to place orders for the IntelliSense Bale Automation system as a factory-fit option. Immediate integration for the system is available now as a New Holland dealer-installed accessory option.
Stop by the New Holland booth in the South Exhibits, corner of O Street and South Street at the World Ag Expo, Feb. 13-15, in Tulare, Calif., for a first look at the IntelliSense Bale Automation system.
