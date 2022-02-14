As governments escalate their initiatives to decarbonize environments and economies, many OEMs are making fuel technology breakthroughs in new machinery and switching their focus from diesel to alternative fuels in efforts to reach net zero-emissions.

Innovatrix of Prague, Czech Republic, will explore the latest developments during its hybrid summit "Design and Development of Zero-Emission Off-Highway Machinery Conference."

In-person sessions in Berlin, Germany, will be streamed lived May 19 and 20.

The hybrid conference will bring together attendees from some of the leading global OEMs, regulatory bodies, research institutes, investors and solution/service companies to focus on the latest developments and trends in electrification of off-highway machinery, regulations, innovations in Li-ion battery packs, thermal management solutions, hydraulic systems, electric drivetrains, fuel cell technology, and other innovative topics.

Speakers from companies such as John Deere, Caterpillar, Hitachi, Eaton, Epiroc and Sandvik will share insights and latest developments.

To see the full line-up of speakers, topics and times, as well as to register, visit innovatrix.eu/upcoming-conferences/

