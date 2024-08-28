Photo courtesy of DEVELON Lallo Pipeline specializes in sewer, water and drain work.

A quality project outlasts those who build it — that's true of streets, buildings and businesses. Meet three DEVELON owners who dream of handing off their companies to the next generation.

Focused On Future, Honoring Past

An 80-year-old company eyes new technology and the next generation.

On a crisp morning in northwest Iowa, a DEVELON DD100 dozer is at work, pushing dirt and grading for a new trail. It's outfitted with a state-of-the-art 3D grade control system — just one way Dalton Rasch is evolving Rasch Construction.

Dalton represents the third generation of his family-owned firm in Fort Dodge, Iowa. His grandfather, Ken Rasch, founded the company in 1947.

"My grandpa began with just a bulldozer, working on land clearing and lagoon-type projects," Dalton said. "My dad, Justin, and my uncle, Joel, expanded the company to where it is today. Now my two younger brothers, Landon and Austin, and I are following in their footsteps."

With operations in Iowa and Arizona, Rasch Construction manages 45 employees and about 90 pieces of equipment.

And while the Rasch brothers are the latest generation to take the reins of the nearly 80-year-old company, they won't likely be the last. The three brothers have eight kids between them, and they're already dreaming of what the next several decades may look like.

"Our kiddos are growing now and might be that fourth generation," Dalton said. "I think they have interest in it, but I don't want them to not love what they do. If they choose it, we'll certainly teach them."

That's what Justin Rasch did for his kids. Dalton caught the construction bug working summers for his dad. When Dalton left to attend Iowa State University, his father encouraged him to consider the world beyond construction.

"My dad realized the difficulty of the work," Dalton recalls. "He said, ‘You boys are smart. Go off to school and see what's out there. If you still want to do this, by all means, I'll have you.'"

Today, Joel is president of the company and is the lead estimator. Dalton supervises the company's numerous projects and operations, a role he took over from his father upon Justin's retirement in 2016. His middle brother, Landon, runs a crew focused on street and utility projects. Austin, the youngest brother, oversees a grading crew.

Tragically, Justin lost his life to ALS in 2020 after an eight-year fight with the disease. But his legacy lives on through his three sons. And, in time, it may extend to his eight grandchildren.

"It was probably since I was about 10 that I've kind of wanted to do this," said Dalton, whose children themselves are now 11, 10 and 8.

Rasch Construction began with a single dozer. Today, the dozers have 3D grading and GPS. Dalton marvels at what the next generation to run Rasch Construction could see.

"They didn't even have cell phones when my uncle Joel and dad, Justin, were growing things," Dalton said. "It's crazy to think how different things will be in even 10 years."

Just Like Dad Taught Him

A contractor plans to hand off his business — and hard-won wisdom.

Vince Lallo spent boyhood days hopping from job site to job site with his dad, an old-school contractor in southern Oregon.

As young as 6, Vince tagged along on his dad's excavation business. The boy stood in awe at the dozers and diggers. But most of all, he idolized his dad, and he took in all his advice:

Take pride in all you do.

Treat your customers fair.

Be honest.

Do it right, every time.

Don't give up quality for quantity.

Like father, like son: Today, Vince co-owns and operates Lallo Pipeline near Medford, Oregon, with his wife, Kristie Lallo. Together they've built the firm into one of the most recognized in the region for commercial and residential underground utility projects. Now, with two young sons visiting job sites themselves, Vince and Kristie hope to build Lallo Pipeline into a business that grows well beyond them.

"We've talked to them about it," Kristie said. "That ‘Someday, when you're old enough, if you want to do this, we'll pass it down to you.'"

The boys, ages 9 and 11, have expressed early interest in the industry. Vince hopes to raise them around it as his dad did with him, imparting the same lessons — and then some.

"Whatever you want in life, it's about putting your mind to it," said Vince, who started his company in 1998. "I hope my boys learn from everything I've done in life, to let them accomplish their goals even faster."

Vince started his career alongside his dad. By the time Mike Lallo retired, Vince had established his own company.

Lallo Pipeline specializes in sewer, water and drain work — often for repeat customers. The company frequently has a dozen-plus projects in progress. Employees all go through a training program to ensure that they operate equipment with as much care as Mike Lallo taught Vince.

Whether Vince and Kristie's sons will participate in Lallo Pipeline's training program remains to be seen. The family also includes their daughters, who he said may one day field the administrative work and project management.

"I hope they have interest in the company as they get older and go through school," Vince said. "I won't push them either way — only if they want to do it. They'll have our support and encouragement."

Lallo Pipeline is still growing. But Vince, now 47, said he's already envisioning his next gig — and his next bosses.

"My dream is to hand the company over to our kids," he said. "And I'll turn into an employee."

Racing, Working Together

Life comes at you fast in the Salinas family. Mike Salinas, founder of Valley Recycling Services, recently made history at his other gig: professional racer in the National Hot Rod Association. The 63-year-old last fall became the first driver in NHRA history to go 300 mph on a 1/8-mile track.

Two of Mike's daughters, Jasmine and Jianna Salinas, race in the NHRA as well. Now, he's readying all four of his daughters to lead his team at Valley Recycling Services.

"We're all trying to bring the next generation up, and all my girls are involved very heavily," he said.

The company sorts materials from commercial and residential sources at its facility in San Jose, California. With 100 employees and more than 150 pieces of equipment, it's a large operation. But it's one he's confident his kids can handle.

"They're used to doing things that people don't think they would be able to do."

