Chris Keithan

IROCK Crushers, a manufacturer of mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants, and conveying equipment, announced that Chris Keithan has joined the team as assembly superintendent.

Keithan brings nearly 20 years of experience to the operations department. His extensive field-service background in heavy equipment maintenance, hydraulics, electrical systems, diesel engines, as well as employee supervision, will benefit IROCK's customers as he takes the lead in the day-to-day production on the assembly floor, the company said.

"We're excited to welcome Chris to IROCK. He's a great fit for our company — he has a dynamic skill set and fully subscribes to our manufacturing philosophies. He exhibits the talent and expertise to deliver and lead the ambitions of the assembly department at a sophisticated level," said Marcia Collins, director of operations and finance.

In Keithan's new role, he will be focused on the safe and efficient organization, coordination and supervision of employees assembling crushing and screening equipment in a manufacturing environment. He also will be accountable for the overall final assemblies and quality of the finished goods dispatching from the production facility.

As a divisional supervisor, Keithan will guide departmental initiatives and corporate objectives that will further enhance IROCK's overall growth and profitability.

"I have always believed that together everyone can achieve more. This stems from my commitment to build a cohesive and efficient team. IROCK shares this same value and has a great team in place that I am excited to be a part of," he said.

For more information, visit www.irockcrushers.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

