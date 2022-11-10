On Oct. 20, 2022, in Gaston, S.C., near Columbia, Iron Auction Group held an Unreserved Contractor Liquidation Auction featuring excavators, backhoes, wheel loaders, skid steer loaders, artic trucks, heavy trucks, equipment and trailers along with contractors' support equipment with both Live and Online bidding.

Bidders from 42 states and 12 countries participated. CEG

