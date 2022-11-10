List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Iron Auction Group Holds Contractor Liquidation Sale

Thu November 10, 2022 - Southeast Edition #23
CEG


On Oct. 20, 2022, in Gaston, S.C., near Columbia, Iron Auction Group held an Unreserved Contractor Liquidation Auction featuring excavators, backhoes, wheel loaders, skid steer loaders, artic trucks, heavy trucks, equipment and trailers along with contractors' support equipment with both Live and Online bidding.

Bidders from 42 states and 12 countries participated. CEG

(L-R) are Joey Cooler of Cooler Construction in Irmo, S.C.; Rick Thain of Southern Quality Trucks & Equipment; and Jeff Hunter of 4M Iron in St. George, S.C. (CEG photo)
The auction included a good selection of excavators, including a 2018 Cat 320 that sold to a contractor in Savannah, Ga., for $80,000. (CEG photo)
The wheel loaders and excavators saw considerable interest from the bidders. (CEG photo)
There was a wide selection of trucks for the bidders to pick from. (CEG photo)
Matt McGaffee (L) of Iron Auction Group and E.B. Atkins of E.B. Atkins Construction in Columbia, S.C., were both on site. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Kelly Green of Trans-Tel, Pelion, S.C.; Ross McMillan of Iron Auction Group; and Jared McGaffee of Skye Equipment. (CEG photo)
Dave Hunter (L) of 4M Iron in Saint George, S.C., and Shana Herron go over a few pieces of used crushing equipment. (CEG photo)
Dale Fulmer (L) of Fuller Excavating in Columbia and Clayton Trapp of Trapp Construction in Blythewood, S.C., were checking out the action. (CEG photo)
Garrett Jones of McGee Brothers Company Inc. in Monroe, N.C., came to the auction interested in the excavators and wheel loaders. (CEG photo)




