List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Iron Auction Group Holds Princeton, W. Va., Auction

Thu July 28, 2022 - Northeast Edition #16
CEG


Iron Auction Group held an Unreserved Public Heavy Truck and Equipment Auction July 13, 2022, in Princeton, W. Va.

The auction featured heavy trucks, excavators, motor graders, dozers, backhoes, grinders, buckets and other pieces of equipment, and trailers along with contractor's support equipment. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

The bidding for excavators was strong, with the winning bidder being a contractor in Miami, Fla. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Derek Call of 618 Construction in Castlewood, Va.; Casey Rupe of CR Henderson Company in Pulaski, Va.; and Ryan Davidson, also of 618 Construction take a break to gather their thoughts and decide on the machines they planned to bid on. (CEG photo)
The auction featured a good selection of buckets for skid steer loaders. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Larry Goff of Hanyag in Switzerland; Bobby Justus of B&J Trucking in Premier, Va.; and Matt McGaffee of Iron Auction Group. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Kevin Teets, Ross McMillan and Jared McGaffee, all of Iron Auction Group. (CEG photo)
The attendees were gathered around ready to bid on the road tractors. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Larry Goff of Hanyag in Switzerland; Terry McGaffee of Iron Auction Group; and Rob Newsome of Rudd Equipment. (CEG photo)
The Cat dozer and the John Deere motor grader were both sold to a grading contractor in Greer, S.C. (CEG photo)
Frankie Graham of Graham Trucking in Princeton, W.Va., was the high bidder on this Peterbilt road tractor. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

Brosamer & Wall Utilize Unique Concrete On 130-Year-Old Canal

Turner Construction Leads $90M New Huntsville City Hall Project

Tips for Minimizing Impact of Rising Fuel Prices

Beam Global, Volvo CE Announce Partnership to Offer Off-Grid EV Charging Systems With Volvo Electric Construction Equipment

Lane Construction Wins $233M Florida Turnpike Widening Project

Irish Immigrant Pursues American Dream With Kilmoyley Construction

New Diamond Mowers Mulching Heads Designed to Decrease Downtime, Increase Asset Utilization

TraxPlus Appointment Further Boosts Rokbak's North American Dealer Network



 

Read more about...

Auctions Iron Auction Group West Virginia






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA