Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu July 28, 2022 - Northeast Edition #16
Iron Auction Group held an Unreserved Public Heavy Truck and Equipment Auction July 13, 2022, in Princeton, W. Va.
The auction featured heavy trucks, excavators, motor graders, dozers, backhoes, grinders, buckets and other pieces of equipment, and trailers along with contractor's support equipment. CEG
Beam Global, Volvo CE Announce Partnership to Offer Off-Grid EV Charging Systems With Volvo Electric Construction Equipment