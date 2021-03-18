Equipmentdown-arrow
Iron Auction Group Holds Sale for Concord Builders

Thu March 18, 2021 - Southeast Edition #6
CEG


Iron Auction Group held a successful unreserved Retirement Auction for Concord Builders, in Concord, N.C., on March 11, 2021. After more than 30 years in the business, the Thomas family has decided to retire from their contracting company and commissioned Iron Auction Group to sell their assets at unreserved public auction.

The equipment included, excavators, wheel loaders, backhoes, compaction equipment, trucks, trailers and support equipment as well as consignments from local contractors.

"Iron is getting hard to find right now," said Jared McGaffee, Iron Auction Group. "We were very lucky to coordinate this sale in the height of the market to achieve maximum results for the Thomas family. It was a true please working with them and we wish them the best going forward with their retirement."

Bidding was offered both online and onsite. CEG

Most of the Iron Auction Group team assembled for a meeting before the auction. (L-R) are Jared McGaffee, Matt McGaffee, Wayne Riffe, Ross McMillan, Mike Finley, Matt Warren and David Meares.
Iron Auction Group’s Jared McGaffee (L) welcomes Quentin Deal of Deal Company in Clover, S.C., to the auction. Deal planned to bid on the Komatsu PC 200 excavator.
Sam Flowe, S.J. Flowe Grading in Midland, N.C., inspected the Komatsu excavators and picked a few he planned to bid on.
Chad Mathis (L) and Rex Shepherd, both of Little River Grading in Rhonda, N.C., liked this John Deere 570 motorgrader.
(L-R) are David Garrow of Herrin Industries in Mt. Pleasant, N.C.; and Dennis Herrin and Sherrill Cody, both of Cody Grading in Richfield, N.C.
(L-R) are Sam Ingram, of Iron Auction Group; Randy Raffadt of Raffadt Trucking in Concord, N.C.; and Clint McGraw of C&M Recycling in Charlotte, N.C.
Roy Sykes of Carolina Demolition in Kannapolis, N.C., liked what he saw when he looked over this Komatsu crawler loader and planned to bid on it.
The Thomas family has decided to retire from their contracting company and commissioned Iron Auction Group to sell their assets.
Komatsu excavators were lined up and ready for new owners.
Wayne Thorn of Iron Auction Group catches the latest bid.




