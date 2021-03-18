Iron Auction Group held a successful unreserved Retirement Auction for Concord Builders, in Concord, N.C., on March 11, 2021. After more than 30 years in the business, the Thomas family has decided to retire from their contracting company and commissioned Iron Auction Group to sell their assets at unreserved public auction.

The equipment included, excavators, wheel loaders, backhoes, compaction equipment, trucks, trailers and support equipment as well as consignments from local contractors.

"Iron is getting hard to find right now," said Jared McGaffee, Iron Auction Group. "We were very lucky to coordinate this sale in the height of the market to achieve maximum results for the Thomas family. It was a true please working with them and we wish them the best going forward with their retirement."

Bidding was offered both online and onsite. CEG

