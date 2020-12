Iron Auction Group held an absolute court ordered liquidation of Pete Gould & Sons on Dec. 1, 2020, in Princeton, West Virginia.

It was a cold day for early December, with a dusting of snow at the auction site. The auction featured construction equipment, trucks, trailers, excavators, backhoes, artic trucks, pickup trucks, trailers, farm and support equipment.

Bidders came from 46 states and 17 foreign counties.