Iron Valley Equipment's Full-Service St. Cloud Facility Opens

Tue October 12, 2021 - Midwest Edition #21
CEG


Iron Valley Equipment & Mfg. LLC recently opened its newly-remodeled facility at 601 Franklin Ave. NE in St. Cloud, Minn. Iron Valley Equipment also has a second facility in West Fargo, N.D.

The 9,000-sq.-ft. facility offers a showroom, full-service installation, custom fabrication, parts and accessories, as well as more than an acre of truck bodies and equipment in inventory.

"We will be a customer service orientated focused company," said Adele Perkins, co-founder of Iron Valley Equipment. "We are striving for long-term relationships. Our company will offer a one-stop facility for our municipal and contractor customers' truck equipment needs from service bodies, dump bodies, water trucks and snow and ice control products — everything a commercial truck will need."

The Iron Valley staff is trained on all product lines and receives continuous, updated training on products, service and installation. The company offers an extensive inventory, a quality products and service after the sale.

Iron Valley Equipment is an authorized dealer of the following product lines: Dakota Bodies; Arctic Snow & Ice Products; SnoPower — front and rear mounted snow plow systems; Ice Master Systems; SnowEx; Ampliroll Hooklifts; ODRA Road Sweepers; Mountain Tarp; Pioneer Tarp; Buyer's Products, including: SaltDogg contractor and municipal grade ice control spreaders and equipment; ScoopDogg snow pushers; SnowDogg commercial and municipal snowplows; DumperDogg; municipal snow and ice control products by Tenco Industries; HYVA cylinders, hooklifts systems, service cranes, knuckleboom cranes and wet line kits; WeatherTech; Tiger Tough Seat Covers; Curt Hitches; Luverne; UWS; and more. The company also offers ODRA Road Sweepers for rent.

For more information, visit ironvalleyequipment.com. CEG

Iron Valley Equipment & Mfg. LLC recently opened its newly-remodeled facility at 601 Franklin Ave. NE in St. Cloud, Minn.
Iron Valley Equipment offers an extensive inventory, a fast turnaround on special orders and custom product requests.
The newly-expanded parts area offers a wide variety of items for customers.
Renovations include service bays to accommodate small and large trucks. Tyler Bitker, service technician, finishes an Ampliroll hook lift with a Buyers pull plate and hitch and Buyers warning lights.
Iron Valley is an authorized dealer of Dakota Bodies.
Arctic Snow & Ice products are available at Iron Valley Equipment.
With winter coming, Iron Valley has a selection of snow and ice equipment available.




