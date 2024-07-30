List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Isuzu Awarded Carb, EPA Certifications for Zero-Emission NRR-EV

    Isuzu Commercial Truck of America's NRR-EV has received zero-emission certifications from CARB and EPA, marking a significant step towards sustainable transportation solutions. The vehicle meets stringent emissions standards and offers fleets a cleaner, compliant option for medium duty trucking.

    Tue July 30, 2024 - National Edition
    Isuzu


    The new Isuzu NRR-EV is now approved for sale in all 50 states. The NRR-EV will be assembled in Charlotte, Mich., starting in August 2024.
    Photo courtesy of Isuzu
    The new Isuzu NRR-EV is now approved for sale in all 50 states. The NRR-EV will be assembled in Charlotte, Mich., starting in August 2024.

    Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc. has been awarded zero-emission certifications by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Isuzu NRR-EV.

    CARB and the EPA have been accelerating the adoption of zero-emission vehicles across the United States to combat climate change, reduce air pollution and promote sustainable transportation solutions nationwide. Their requirements mandate ambitious targets for companies to transition to cleaner, zero-emission technologies.

    The new Isuzu NRR-EV is now approved for sale in all 50 states. The NRR-EV will be assembled in Charlotte, Mich., starting in August 2024.

    The zero-emission certifications validate Isuzu's adherence to stringent emissions standards and regulatory requirements, demonstrating compliance with federal and state environmental regulations. The new Isuzu NRR-EV is positioned as a viable medium duty truck option for fleets seeking to both reduce their carbon footprint and comply with increasingly strict emissions regulations.

    "For us at Isuzu, this truck showcases our commitment to innovation in delivering sustainable transportation solutions for the future. The certifications for our NRR-EV are a major step in providing customers with a medium-duty vehicle that lessens their carbon footprint and meets new fleet regulations," said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America.

    For more information, call 866/441-9638 or visit www.isuzucv.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Chicago's Metra $332M Project Replaces 22 Bridges

    Project Designers Get Creative On I-81 in Virginia

    Consider These Compact Machines to Grow Your Fleet

    SPS New England, Select Demo Lead Boston Bridge Project

    VIDEO: EarthCam Shows Construction Time-Lapse of Juday Creek Water Treatment Plant

    VIDEO: Metro Atlanta Residents Get New Details On Proposed I-285 Top End Express Lanes Project

    Lane Construction Wins Oceana Naval Air Station Contract in Virginia Beach

    McCann Industries Celebrated Fifth Year as Case CE Diamond Dealer



     

    Read more about...

    Environmental Isuzu On-Road Trucks Trucks







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA