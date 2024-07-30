Photo courtesy of Isuzu The new Isuzu NRR-EV is now approved for sale in all 50 states. The NRR-EV will be assembled in Charlotte, Mich., starting in August 2024.

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc. has been awarded zero-emission certifications by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Isuzu NRR-EV.

CARB and the EPA have been accelerating the adoption of zero-emission vehicles across the United States to combat climate change, reduce air pollution and promote sustainable transportation solutions nationwide. Their requirements mandate ambitious targets for companies to transition to cleaner, zero-emission technologies.

The new Isuzu NRR-EV is now approved for sale in all 50 states. The NRR-EV will be assembled in Charlotte, Mich., starting in August 2024.

The zero-emission certifications validate Isuzu's adherence to stringent emissions standards and regulatory requirements, demonstrating compliance with federal and state environmental regulations. The new Isuzu NRR-EV is positioned as a viable medium duty truck option for fleets seeking to both reduce their carbon footprint and comply with increasingly strict emissions regulations.

"For us at Isuzu, this truck showcases our commitment to innovation in delivering sustainable transportation solutions for the future. The certifications for our NRR-EV are a major step in providing customers with a medium-duty vehicle that lessens their carbon footprint and meets new fleet regulations," said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America.

For more information, call 866/441-9638 or visit www.isuzucv.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories