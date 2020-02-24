Jacob Bandy Named Link-Belt Parts Marketing Manager

Mon February 24, 2020 - National Edition
Link-Belt Cranes
Link-Belt Cranes announced Jacob Bandy has accepted the position of parts marketing supervisor, effective Jan. 2, 2020. Bandy has more than 10 years of experience in marketing in various industries, most recently in machinery.
"We are excited for Jacob to join the Link-Belt team. His marketing experience will allow him to be successful at Link-Belt and work well with our distribution network," said Paul Campbell, manager, service parts and logistics.
