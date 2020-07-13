Jacobsen Construction: Best General Contractor in Utah

Jacobsen Construction has won a ‘Best of State’ honor in six of the last seven years, but this is the first time the company is being recognized as the top “General Contractor.” (Jacobsen Construction photo)

Jacobsen Construction Company is getting used to collecting hardware.

The Utah-based business recently earned a prestigious award recognizing it as the top general contractor in the state.

Jacobsen won Utah's Best of State 2020 award in the category of General Contractor, making it six of the past seven years that the company has secured a Best of State honor.

"This prestigious honor is a show of recognition that there is absolutely something special happening at Jacobsen," said former Jacobsen President and CEO Doug Welling. "We are transforming Salt Lake City's downtown and skyline, building vital health care facilities, sustaining Utah as a recreation destination and shaping the higher education experience in Utah. Just as important, we are thrilling our clients, increasing efficiency, promoting safety and building up our people."

In previous years, Jacobsen was honored as Best of State for the category of "Construction: Commercial." This is the first time Jacobsen has won an award in the "General Contractor" category.

"We are exceeding expectations in every aspect of our business and people are taking note," Welling said. "To every one of our people who make it happen each day, thank you for shaping Jacobsen into what it is."

Jacobsen's Best of State entry highlighted some of the company's most notable recent projects, including the Utah Valley Hospital Replacement & Expansion, Woodward Park City, the Athlete & Workforce Housing Building at Olympic Park, the Utah State University Life Sciences Building and more. The entry also describes the extraordinary projects currently being completed by Jacobsen or otherwise in the company's pipeline, such as the Salt Lake Temple renovation, Liberty Sky high rise, the West Quarter premiere downtown Salt Lake attraction, the Primary Children's Hospital campus coming to Lehi and the Dixie State University Science Technology & Engineering Building.

"Ever since our company opened its doors in 1922, all we've ever wanted to build is peace of mind," Jacobsen's Best of State entry said. "We want to take the headaches out of health care facilities. We want smooth sailing when building schools. We want to — literally — support seismic projects and sustain those who create sustainable structures. We think we've done a great job of building peace of mind so far, as 91 percent of our work is for repeat clients."

Jacobsen also made its case for Best of State by highlighting its strong employee culture and its tradition of giving back to the communities in which its people work.

"These are our communities, too," the entry said. "So, from charitable contributions and coat drives to volunteering our time and expertise on non-profit boards, we look for ways on and off the job site to give back. Whether it's sponsoring Intermountain Healthcare's AF Canyon Run Against Cancer or our employees reading with students at local elementary schools, Jacobsen's commitment to ‘Making Life Better' extends to caring, serving and connecting with our community in all kinds of different ways."

Jacobsen also cited numerous examples of innovative practices as part of its entry. These include the employee-owned nature of the company; leveraging value for clients with new and growing offerings such as tilt-up construction, flooring services and small-scale building services like minor remodels and repairs; recently committing to using helmets rather than hard hats as a way of improving safety; and improving project efficiency with simplified, collaborative scheduling software.

The entry described how Jacobsen believes each of these examples of ingenuity have their root in the innovative Jacobsen Formula — a corporate philosophy that yields prosperity and value by upholding the principles of building with absolute integrity, using out of the box thinking, exceeding expectations, doing things right the first time, continuously improving, thrilling the client, tapping the resource, engaging in meaningful training and persistent teamwork, and making safety the top priority.

About Jacobsen Construction Company Inc.

Founded in 1922 by Soren N. Jacobsen in Salt Lake City, Jacobsen Construction is a 100-percent employee-owned, Employee Stock Ownership (ESOP) company. With more than 500 employees, Jacobsen is consistently ranked as one of the top contractors in the country, as well as the nation's Top 100 Green Contractors. For more information, visit http://www.jacobsenconstruction.com.