James River Equipment expands in mid-atlantic region with acquisition of 4 JESCO Equipment locations. Enhancing customer support, bolstering John Deere services and fostering innovation in construction industry. Commitment to excellence maintained as they strengthen their presence.

James River Equipment photo The James River Equipment team.

Effective Aug. 1, 2025, James River Equipment expanded its footprint and services in the mid-atlantic region as it finalized the acquisition of four JESCO Equipment locations in Baltimore, Delmar, Frederick and Waldorf, Md.

With this move, James River Equipment reinforces its commitment to delivering John Deere services to customers across the region, while further solidifying its position as a leading John Deere equipment dealer.

This acquisition enables James River Equipment to expand its services into Maryland and Washington, D.C. James River Equipment has a storied history with John Deere tracing back to 1926, while JESCO Equipment has been integral to the construction industry in the northeast and mid-atlantic regions since 1972. In addition, this acquisition is expected to fuel greater innovation and resourcefulness, enabling an even more comprehensive response to the evolving demands of the industry.

"This acquisition further strengthens James River Equipment and continues to allow our company to serve customers in the mid-atlantic region with quality machines, service, parts and support," said Mark Romer, president and CEO of James River Equipment.

Terry Thomas, president of construction and forestry of James River Equipment, doubled down on a customer-centric focus and mentioned employees have plenty to be excited about as well: "This acquisition not only drives customer care to new heights, but will also create a collaborative and valuable environment for customers and employees alike."

By completing this acquisition, James River Equipment will be able to provide enhanced support to customers. James River Equipment firmly believes that this transaction ushers the company into a new era, enabling it to provide enhanced customer support.

James River Equipment will continue to be headquartered in Ashland, Va., and looks forward to continuing to serve its customers with excellence.

For more information, visit jamesriverequipment.com.

