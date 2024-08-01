James River Equipment held a customer appreciation event July 25, 2024, at its Charlotte, N.C., facility.

Approximately 375 contractors and their families attended the event, which featured displays of the latest John Deere equipment, Wirtgen Group equipment, James River's service capabilities, including service trucks, and much more.

The company also had five food trucks from which guests could choose their lunch options.

During the event, James River awarded many door prizes, including a free weekly rental of a John Deere 650 dozer, John Deere 524 wheel loader, John Deere 85 excavator and John Deere 333 compact track loader. CEG

