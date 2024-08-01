List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    James River Equipment Holds Customer Appreciation Event

    Thu August 01, 2024 - Southeast Edition #16
    CEG


    James River Equipment held a customer appreciation event July 25, 2024, at its Charlotte, N.C., facility.

    Approximately 375 contractors and their families attended the event, which featured displays of the latest John Deere equipment, Wirtgen Group equipment, James River's service capabilities, including service trucks, and much more.

    The company also had five food trucks from which guests could choose their lunch options.

    During the event, James River awarded many door prizes, including a free weekly rental of a John Deere 650 dozer, John Deere 524 wheel loader, John Deere 85 excavator and John Deere 333 compact track loader. CEG

    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14

    Guests had an opportunity to look over the many machines offered, including this John Deere 250P excavator. (CEG photo)
    The NPK GH18 is for 70,000-lb. excavators and the NPK PH4 is for 12,000 to 18,000-lb. excavators. Ready to discuss NPK attachments are Mark Snyder (L) and Ben Moskowitz. (CEG photo)
    During the event, James River Equipment puts its people in the “dunk tank’ to raise money for charity. Taking his turn is Ted Doran. (CEG photo)
    James River Equipment also represents SENNEBOGEN products. Seen here is the popular 718E with a grapple saw attachment. (CEG photo)
    Guests were able to look over the different products offered by the company including Vögele pavers from the Wirtgen Group and John Deere compact track loaders. (CEG photo)
    Just back from a long-term rental and ready for the next job is this John Deere 944 wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    Construction Attachments in Lenoir, N.C., had several of its top-selling attachments on hand for guests to look over. Representing the company (L-R) are Amanda Corriher, Jesse Rast and Tyler Parlier. (CEG photo)
    To increase the capabilities of an excavator, just add an Engcon tiltrotator, which swivels 360 degrees. (CEG photo)
    The company fully stocks John Deere machines to meet its customers’ needs. (CEG photo)
    The company offers many service options to keep customers up and running. (CEG photo)
    The company thanked its friends for attending the event by raffling off many great items. (CEG photo)
    Owen Thomas (L), rental coordinator, and James River Equipment President Terry Thomas. (CEG photo)
    (L-T): Luke Tyree, Kris and Lynn Callahan and Troy Kennison, all of XCELL Grading & Waterproofing in Rock Hill, S.C. (CEG photo)
    Foursight, a division of James River Equipment, offers Topcon machine control systems to help make jobs more efficient. (L-R) are Josh Kearns Alex Dixon, Brian Hockett and Francois George. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Minnesota Flooding Affects Construction Crew

    VIDEO: Hitachi Excavators Drive Massive Georgia Site Development Project for Barfield Enterprises

    Chicago's Metra $332M Project Replaces 22 Bridges

    To Prevent Flooding, Atlantic City Begins $22M Project to Rebuild Baltic Ave. Canal

    Komatsu Introduces Demolition Excavators to North America

    TriStar Announces Two-Day Virtual Summer Online Auction in August

    Indiana's E&B Paving Supports NAPA's National Net Zero Vision

    SDDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project Earns 2024 Award



     

    Read more about...

    Events James River Equipment John Deere North Carolina Wirtgen







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA