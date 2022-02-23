The event raised $1,111,879 in donations this year.

On Jan. 29, Dream On 3, a charity dedicated to creating sports-related experiences for children and young adults with life-altering conditions, held its 3rd Annual Gala. The event, which was packed with more than 700 attendees at Founders Hall in Charlotte, N.C., ended with smiles all around after revealing the total of $1,111,879 in donations this year, the most they've ever made.

Dream On 3 was founded in 2012 by Brandon and Elizabeth Lindsey. At the time, Brandon was employed by Martin Marietta Aggregates and now works for Hoopaugh Grading Company, one of the largest and fastest-growing licensed grading contractors in the Charlotte Metro Area.

After having an idea while in a weekly production meeting, he shared his thoughts with Elizabeth and they were both inspired to make a difference in families' lives. Through his contacts within the construction industry, he was able to gain support and make kids' dreams come true. Since the first three dreams granted in 2013, the organization has made more than 70 dreams come true and expanded into the Atlanta, D.C., and Denver areas.

Dream On 3 creates a unique, multi-day experience tailored for each Dream Kid and their favorite athlete, team or sporting event. In addition, the Dream Kids' favorite foods and activities are included during the experience for some added fun.

Each Dream Experience begins with a V.I.P. send-off before they are whisked away to kickoff their multi-day experience. James River Equipment (JRE) was introduced to Dream On 3 five years ago when Hoopaugh Grading Company shared the wonderful things they were doing for all children with life-altering challenges. Through fundraising efforts such as a clay shoot and a 5K walk/run/bike, silent auction and partner donations, JRE raised more than $400,000 to create experiences of joy, hope and encouragement for children with life-altering conditions through the world of sports.

Because of all the great sponsors, James River Equipment won the "Queen City Business of the Year Award", an award given to the business that raised the most significant amount. Terry Thomas, executive vice president at JRE, accepted the award on behalf of JRE and was passionately involved in the fundraising process.

"They understand how kids look up to their sports heroes and how getting VIP treatment and being able to spend time with these heroes can make them forget about their troubles for just a couple of days," Thomas said.

James River send a special thanks to partners and sponsors: Steve Fleming; Yarbrough Transfer Company (Brent Jacques); Morbark LLC (Jeanne Maddox); Todd Bowman; Diamond Mowers (Cindy Newman); Concrete Supply; HGC; and supporters, DR Horton; Ecoverse; Epiroc; Rockland Manufacturing Co.; Tag Manufacturing Inc.; Wirtgen America Inc.; Bergmann Americas; Storm Karlsen (FSG); Hoopaugh Grading Company LLC; Data Directions Inc.; Windstream; Felco; Adkins Truck Equipment Company; and Blair Construction. A big thank you to those who helped spread the word: Joey Logano, Kyle Seager and Cory Seager

For more information on Dream On 3, visit https://dreamon3.org/dream-kids/

For more information about James River Equipment, visit jamesriverequipment.com.

