Jankel Provides Seating Solutions for Mack Defense M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck Program

The Jankel MK3.5 blast mitigating floor mounted crew seat is utilized in both the driver and commander positions in the HDT armored cab. The seat features advanced weight adjust, height adjust, fore-aft adjust systems, as well as a reset system to counter secondary, or slam-down, acceleration forces.

Mack Defense is partnering with Jankel, a world-leader in the design and manufacture of high-specification defense protection systems, to provide the seating solution for the M917A3 heavy dump truck (HDT).

"Mack Defense relies on partners with proven competency in the development, production and delivery of high-performance survivability solutions," said David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense. "Jankel has proven itself a leader in delivering these solutions, and we're proud to partner with them on the M917A3 HDT program."

The Jankel MK3.5 blast mitigating floor mounted crew seat is utilized in both the driver and commander positions in the HDT armored cab. The seat features advanced weight adjust, height adjust, fore-aft adjust systems, as well as a reset system to counter secondary, or slam-down, acceleration forces.

"Jankel is extremely proud to team up with Mack Defense to provide the protective seating for their M917A3 HDT." said Cody Baker, CEO of U.S.-based Jankel Tactical Systems, part of the global Jankel group of companies.

"We pride ourselves in producing the world's best blast-mitigating seats for military applications, and we are delighted to be part of a program that will be delivering enhanced survivability and capability for the U.S. Army for many years to come."

The Mack Defense M917A3 HDT is based on the commercially available Mack Granite model, one of the top-selling vocational trucks in North America. The M917A3 is currently taking part in rigorous durability testing at the U.S. Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. The M917A3 will help increase the U.S. Army's operational effectiveness and readiness, while supporting mobility, survivability and sustainment operations for the Joint Force, according to the company.

For more information, visit www.mackdefense.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.