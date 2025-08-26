JCB photo The 4TS is built to tackle demanding tasks on large construction sites, delivering versatility and performance, according to JCB.

JCB has launched the 109 hp 4TS Teleskid and 400T compact track loader (CTL).

As the largest models in JCB's compact track loader lineup, these machines are a step up from the popular 3TS, delivering more horsepower and higher torque for operators tackling tougher jobs. Engineered for power, precision, versatility and safety the 4TS and 400T redefine what compact track loaders can achieve, offering performance for those who demand more from their equipment, according to JCB.

"These machines reflect our commitment to equipping operators with the tools they need to work smarter, not harder," said Lee Tice, prodcuct manager of JCB. "The 4TS and 400T were developed with extensive customer feedback, incorporating updates that deliver more power, greater reach and improved productivity. Whether you're managing construction projects, tackling forestry challenges or handling versatile applications, these machines are built to exceed expectations."

4TS Teleskid: Unmatched Reach, Precision

The 4TS Teleskid is a game-changer for construction contractors looking to streamline job sites and maximize equipment usage, according to JCB.

Now the 4TS raises the bar — nearly 2 full ft. higher. Featuring a 15-ft. lift height and nearly 4,000 lb. rated operating capacity, the 4TS eliminates the need for a separate telehandler in many situations, providing a single machine that handles everything from grading and trenching to material handling and loading. As a true start-to-finish tool, the 4TS empowers contractors to consolidate equipment fleets and increase job site efficiency, according to JCB.

The 4TS is built to tackle demanding tasks on large construction sites, delivering versatility and performance, according to JCB. Its compact profile — 13,000 lbs. SAE operating weight and 6 ft. 10 in. in overall height — enables it to navigate tight spaces with ease while excelling in heavy-duty applications.

With a 15-ft. hinge pin height, the 4TS is perfectly suited for stacking, loading and accessing hard-to-reach areas. Addressing feedback from 3TS owners, the 4TS is designed to run high-flow attachments even when the boom is fully extended, overcoming a key challenge and expanding its capabilities for complex job site operations, according to JCB.

The 4TS features a newly designed low-leak valve body that prevents boom drift, ensuring materials stay exactly where you need them — even when the boom is fully extended. This design delivers precision and enhanced safety on the job site.

"The 4TS Teleskid bridges the gap between compact and capability," said Tice. "It's the ultimate all-in-one machine for contractors who need to get more done with less equipment."

400T CTL: Built for the Toughest Tasks

For operators facing demanding applications like forestry, snow removal and land clearing, the 400T delivers power and durability.

With an operating weight of 12,544 lbs., the 400T is built to handle heavy-duty tasks with power while maintaining the agility expected from a compact loader. Its redesigned chassis and expanded cooling pack eliminate the need for auxiliary coolers, ensuring optimal performance during extended high-flow operations, according to JCB.

Delivering more than 40 gal. per minute of hydraulic flow at 4,000 psi, the 400T powers demanding attachments like drum mulchers with ease, making it a reliable workhorse for the toughest applications, day in and day out, according to JCB.

"When you need equipment that works as hard as you do, the 400T is the answer," said Tice. "With its increased engine and hydraulic performance, it's a true workhorse built for operators tackling the most challenging applications."

Designed for Operators, Built in America

Developed at JCB's North American headquarters in Savannah, Ga., the 4TS and 400T reflect years of customer feedback and industry expertise. From enhanced operator comfort to increased safety and performance, these machines are designed to deliver what compact equipment owners need to succeed in today's demanding environments.

Both models are now available at JCB dealerships across North America, offering operators powerful new options to expand their capabilities and streamline their equipment fleets.

For more information, visit www.jcb.com.

Today's top stories