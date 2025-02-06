List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    JCB Celebrates Production of Millionth Backhoe Loader

    JCB has reached a major milestone with the production of its one millionth backhoe loader. The celebration included a display of historic and modern models, honoring the legacy of this versatile construction machine. New features on the latest models were also highlighted, showcasing enhanced efficiency for operators.

    Thu February 06, 2025 - National Edition
    JCB


    A rendering of the first JCB backhoe from the 1950s.
    JCB photo
    A rendering of the first JCB backhoe from the 1950s.
    JCB Chairman Anthony Bamford poses with the millionth JCB backhoe, which features graffiti art by London-based artist and illustrator Dave Smith.   (JCB photo) A parade of backhoes mark JCB's celebration of its millionth backhoe.   (JCB photo)

    JCB is celebrating a historic milestone with the production of its millionth backhoe loader.

    The first JCB backhoe rolled off the production line in Rocester, Staffordshire, in 1953. Called the Mark One, it brought hydraulic power to construction equipment for the first time.

    In the first full year of production in 1954, just 35 of the machines were built, and it took more than 20 years for the first 50,000 to be made. It took 59 years for the first half million JCB backhoes to be manufactured – but less than 13 years for the next half million to be produced, culminating in today's celebrations.

    JCB now manufactures backhoe loaders in the UK, India and Brazil. Despite the maturity of the versatile backhoe loader, it is still one of the biggest selling pieces of construction machinery, and it remains the world's fourth-most-popular machine in the construction equipment sales league table, according to JCB.

    Hundreds of backhoe loader employees lined the road outside JCB's world headquarters on Jan. 31, 2025, joining company Chairman Anthony Bamford to watch a cavalcade of 16 backhoes from down the ages. These spanned a 1954 Mark I through to a 2025 3CX model.

    Also joining in the celebrations today was retired JCB employee Ken Harrison, aged 100, who joined JCB as a welder in 1952 when only 29 people worked on the shop floor. Harrison, one of the last-known survivors of the production team that built the first JCB backhoes, retired 36 years later in 1988.

    "I am the only person in the business now who can remember the early days when we first started to make backhoes in what was a former cheese factory in Rocester," Bamford said. "Looking back at that time, I could never have imagined that we would make one million of these diggers after such humble beginnings. Looking back is a fun thing to do, but it's always been JCB's way to look forward, and I'm looking forward to the production of the next one million backhoes."

    The one millionth JCB backhoe to be produced was a 4CX model, which was decorated in graffiti art by London-based artist and illustrator Dave Smith and presented to Bamford at the Jan. 31 celebrations.

    A New Era of Operator Efficiency

    North American audiences were able to share in this production milestone during the ARA Show in Las Vegas. JCB displayed a new 3CX Pro model with special One Millionth livery in booth 3931, highlighting updates to the backhoe line including:

    Enhanced Roading Capabilities: With a six-speed auto-shift transmission and a top speed of almost 30 mph, these machines deliver improved fuel efficiency and reduced travel time, which is crucial for utility repairs and emergency responses.

    Updated Excavator End Design: Featuring a new outer box dipper, this design offers superior weight distribution, making it the optimal solution for thumb mounting. Operators benefit from improved stability and higher lift capacity when handling heavy materials at full reach, ensuring exceptional performance for tasks like material handling and demolition.

    Upgraded Cab: The redesigned cab features a 7-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, ergonomic joystick controls and improved visibility through larger mirrors and LED work lights. This ensures that operators stay comfortable and focused throughout their shifts.




