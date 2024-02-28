Photo courtesy of JCB New offerings and other machines of interest were on display in JCB's booth at the American Rental Association trade show.

At this year's American Rental Association trade show, attendees got the first look at JCB's latest offerings in the lift and access market as well as the new compaction equipment. Several other machines of significant interest to the rental market were also on display.

T65D Telescopic Boom Lift

This 65-ft. telescopic boom lift offers an 8-ft./1,000-lb. capacity basket that can accommodate three workers throughout its full operating range.

A robust 74-hp JCB 444 EcoMAX engine enables the four-wheel drive/two-wheel steer T65D to muscle through muddy terrain, steep grades and difficult underfoot conditions without bogging down.

The machine gives workers 360 degrees of continuous rotation, and the control box features a dial to control the speed of the boom. This, combined with proportional joysticks for basket control, enables workers to maneuver precisely and safely close to working surfaces but also move with speed and efficiency when obstacles are out of the way.

The platform height for the T65D is 65 ft. 4 in. and maximum outreach goes to 56 ft. 6 in.

CT160 Double Drum Compactor

Designed for ease of use, all-day productivity, low maintenance and operator comfort, the JCB CT160 comes with automatic vibration control as standard. The manually adjustable offset on the front drum enables the operator to avoid damage to curbs and ironwork.

The rear drum is flush with the rear chassis and easy to see so operators can work close to walls or obstacles with confidence and precision. Chamfered edges on the drums ensure a smooth finish.

At 3,770 lb., the CT160 is easily trailered. The three-cylinder, 19.8-hp engine does not need a diesel exhaust filter (DPF) or diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) to meet Tier IV Final emissions regulations, and all engine service points are accessible at ground level.

The CT160 and its companion machine the CT260 will be branded once again with Vibromax — the German company that JCB acquired in 2005.

S1932ED Electric Drive Scissor Lift

The S1932ED has been redesigned to prioritize transportability by reducing the weight by 250 lb. This significant reduction enhances the machine's flexibility, making it easier to tow and load onto vehicles, according to the manufacturer.

Among its new standard features, the S1932ED introduces advancements that significantly boost both safety and operational efficiency. Notably, the machine is equipped with quick-folding rails, designed to streamline the process of navigating through low doorways and other restricted spaces, thereby enhancing operator productivity.

The machine now comes standard with a leak containment system, ensuring that no fluids escape onto the working surfaces, preventing potential damage and maintaining a clean, safe environment.

Making its debut at the ARA, the machine now offers an optional pipe rack capable of securely transporting up to 220 lb. of materials. This addition not only facilitates the safe elevation of materials but also addresses health and safety concerns by minimizing risk. Importantly, the pipe rack feature is designed for compatibility across the entire JCB Access range, encompassing both scissor lifts and boom lifts, further extending its utility and versatility.

19C-1E Battery-Electric Mini Excavator

This machine is the perfect solution for contractors who need to operate in emissions-restricted areas, noise-sensitive sites or indoor locations. It also can help contractors win bids with clients who value or require reduced environmental impacts. The 1.9-ton 19C-1E delivers the same performance as a diesel equivalent with no compromises in lifting capacity or breakout force. Lithium-ion batteries provide a full day of work and can be charged on 120V household current, 240V or with a 480V fast charger. Reduced service times lower total cost of ownership.

Rapid Charger Box

A universal, rapid charging unit that can charge machines within 1 hour and 40 minutes. Portable and freestanding with a lifting eye for ease of moving.

G125RS Generator

A jobsite diesel generator that is simple to operate, safe by design and built specifically for the North American market. The G125 offers 100 kW prime load, and a multi-voltage selector switch for easy adaptions to different applications. Local receptacle connections allow small power to be accessed when required. SCR regen cycle does not need DPF or DOC.

35Z Mini Excavator

The 35Z MEX is a zero-tail swing, rubber-tracked, 3.5-ton machine that comes Tiltrotator ready with a standard thumb attachment and two- and four-way dozer options. The 35Z delivers 24.7 hp and 7,284 lb. breakout force with a dig depth of 10 ft. 6 in. And the new dig end geometry and improved visibility make dumper loading more efficient. Generous space in the cab provides a flat floor and a hands-free Bluetooth radio with media socket for all-day comfort.

3CX 14 Backhoe Loader

The JCB EcoMAX engine delivers as much as 74 hp (55kW) and 295 lbf (400 Nm) of torque at speeds as low as 1,200 rpm for fuel-efficient matching of the transmission and hydraulics. The 360-degree view from the operator position enables enhanced comfort, productivity and safety. And it features a variable flow hydraulic pump that delivers high hydraulic flow and pressure at low engine speeds for improved fuel economy, reduced carbon emissions, lower engine wear and extended refuelling intervals.

2TS-7T Teleskid

The 2TS-7T has all the benefits of a skid steer loader with the added advantage of a telescopic boom. More lift height and reach than any other machine in the skid steer loader class — 11 ft. 10 in. lift height, a 6 ft. 11 in. reach and a dig depth of 2 ft. below grade. Side door access is convenient and safe.

505-20E Electric Telehandler

This electric telehandler operates with zero emissions and ultra quiet noise levels. Max lift capacity is 5,250 lb. Max lift height is 20 ft. and lift capacity at full height is 3,000 lb. Lift capacity at full reach is 1,600 lb. The 24 kWh battery powers a full day's work on a single charge.

