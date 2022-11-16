The tournament, held at the Club at Savannah Harbor, was overwhelmingly supported by a full field of golfers and corporate sponsors.

JCB North America recently held its 16th annual golf tournament benefitting the Lady Bamford Center, raising more than $220,000 in another record-setting year.

The tournament, held at the Club at Savannah Harbor, was overwhelmingly supported by a full field of golfers and corporate sponsors, led by Diamond Sponsors, Sunbelt Rentals, PNC, DLL and Keen a Wallenius Wilhelmsen company.

"Each year, our business and community partners continue to join us in raising the necessary funds to support the important work happening at The Lady Bamford Center," said Chris Giorgianni, vice president of government & defense and product & marketing of JCB and chair of The Lady Bamford Center Board of Advisors.

"The golf tournament is our only fundraiser and to have several record-breaking years in a row is astounding. We can't thank our partners enough for the support they provide which allows us to carry on the Center's mission of providing the tools to support the educational and social development of the children in our community."

The Lady Bamford Center is a non-profit partnership between Wesley Community Center, The United Way, the city of Savannah and JCB North America. By providing critical resources to low-income children and their families throughout the year, the Center offers education and social skills development to children from six weeks to four years of age. Children from homeless and low-income families receive priority admission, as well as children with physical, mental, or emotional challenges.

The interactive curriculum The Lady Bamford Center provides prepares young children for kindergarten and elementary school. The Lady Bamford Center is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Fewer than 8 percent of all early childhood centers in the United States receive this prestigious honor.

For more information, visit www.ladybamfordcenter.com.

Today's top stories