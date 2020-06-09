JCB Introduces Series III Agricultural Telehandlers

The new JCB Series III agricultural telehandlers feature an all new, next generation cab designed specifically to meet the needs of the agricultural customer.

The new JCB Series III agricultural telehandlers are designed specifically for agricultural customers, feature the JCB Command Plus cab, and include several other enhancements including increased lift capacity.

These new features allow operators to be more productive, while the new Command Plus cab provides operators with enhanced comfort, quietness and all-round visibility, according to the manufacturer.

Enhancements also include a wider door opening, fold away grab handle and adjustable steering column, allowing operators to easily enter and exit. The cab also can be customized for all operators, enhancing their comfort level.

The JCB Series III range includes six models, the 538-60, 542-70, 536-95 and the heavy-lift, bulk handling 560-80. All of the new Series III Loadalls are powered by a 109 to 145 hp JCB EcoMAX requiring no diesel particulate filter (DPF).

The 25mph six-speed JCB Autoshift transmission provides auto or manual shifting control and direct-drive TorqueLock in the top two gears for efficient towing.

Both the AGRI Super and AGRI Plus variants will be offered.

"The new JCB Series III telehandlers are the culmination of significant product upgrades over the past six years that have reinforced JCB's technology, performance and fuel-efficiency lead in the ag telescopic handler market," said Shane Coates, vice president JCB North America Agriculture.

"The new Command Plus cab adds class-leading interior space, noise levels, climate control and all-round visibility, with increased lift capacity and other new features adding to the machines' productivity and capabilities."

All JCB Loadall Series III telehandlers feature the new Command Plus cab, which provides operators with increased quietness and all-round visibility, plus more dedicated storage space, improved ventilation and new controls and instruments.

Designed with agricultural operators in mind, the Command Plus cab is 50 percent quieter than the previous design with a best-in-class 69dBA rating, is 12 percent larger inside and has 60 percent more dedicated storage space, including a removable trash can behind the seat. Storage also is available for documents, tools, food and drink, to make the Command Plus cab a more comfortable and productive work environment.

Operator visibility of the raised boom and attachment has been transformed by eliminating the cab roof front cross-member to effectively increase the windshield area by 14 percent so that operators can place or retrieve loads more easily, confidently and comfortably.

A large front windshield wiper and two roof-mounted wipers sweep 92 percent of the windshield. And with airflow increased by 10 percent and air distribution optimized, the ventilation system provides 66 percent faster demisting and defrosting so the machine can be put to work rapidly on cool mornings and warm days. In addition, the operator has greater control over the working environment, which includes heat and air conditioning.

A wide door opening and adjustable steering column with working position memory make it easy for operators to enter and exit the cab and have a comfortable work position. Use of high-quality plastics inside helps achieve the remarkably low noise level. The larger, more informative tablet-like digital instrument display includes an optional cell phone holder, Bluetooth and integrated microphone and speakers for hands-free calls and entertainment.

For more information, visit www.jcb.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.