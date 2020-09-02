--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
JCB Launches 66-40E Electric Teletruk

Wed September 02, 2020 - National Edition
JCB



JCB announced the launch of the 66-40E Electric Teletruk to customers in the United States.

The 66-40E industrial forklift features a forward reach in a market that has standardized a straight mast. Additionally, as the company's latest zero emissions machine, the 66-40E Teletruk delivers the material handling capability of an industrial forklift with an exceptional operator environment, according to the manufacturer.

This quiet machine is ideal for inside use and noise-sensitive environments, yet it is equipped like all JCB machines for world-class power, range, and the ability to work in any weather condition.

Equipped with a telescopic forward reach extending more than 7-ft., the 66-40E Teletruk can easily reach across a standard flatbed truck for one-side loading and placing, increasing productivity and allowing for unloading in tight spaces. The 6,600 lb. maximum lift capacity allows for heavy lifting capabilities across multiple applications.

The combination of forward reach and lift capacity offers enhanced operator control for a wide variety of jobs, including reaching into ships to remove cargo, the back of box trucks to remove pallets, and even reaching to the front of a cargo van from the back door.

"The introduction of an electric Teletruk is a long-awaited addition to our JCB Teletruk family," said Rebecca Yates, product manager of Teletruks at JCB North America.

"The 66-40E Teletruk expands the range from diesel and LPG powered Teletruks to a machine that runs on electric power and can work safely inside environmentally-restrictive areas, low emissions zones and food storage operations. This machine is also extremely efficient, powered by an 80v lead acid battery, using a stand-alone charger that can provide 8 hours of standard run time."

JCB's Load Motion Control feature alerts the operator through a simple progressive green, amber and red warning light system and progressively stops the lift hydraulics when the maximum lift capacity is reached, preventing forward tip. The machine's cab is equipped with the JCB CommandPlus control panel and ergonomic controls for a comfortable working environment, decreasing operator fatigue and increasing productivity, according to the manufacturer.

Additional standard features include: single lever control and SMART hydraulics for improved operation; SPINTURN 90deg rear axle allowing the machine to turn within its own axis; SMART electric driveline; LED work lights, LED beacon, and reverse arm; LiveLink telematics with 5 year subscription.

For more information, visit www.jcb.com.


