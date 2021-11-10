Shain Wells

JCB North America, headquartered in Pooler, Ga., recently announced hiring Shain Wells as vice president of operations.

Wells will be responsible for the production of JCB machines for the agriculture, construction, industrial and military divisions, including skid steer loaders, compact tracked loaders, telehandlers and backhoe loaders. In this role, he will oversee design & development, purchasing & logistics, manufacturing operations and quality.

"After an extensive search across multiple industries, we are delighted to announce that Shain Wells has been selected to lead our JCB North America manufacturing center. Shain brings more than twenty years of experience across several business industries," said Richard Fox-Marrs, president and CEO of JCB North America.

"Shain will be an integral part of our team, facilitating continued growth, particularly as the market for construction equipment has rebounded significantly after the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on our industry in the spring of 2020."

Prior to joining JCB North America, Wells was the vice president of manufacturing of Wabash National Corporation, responsible for 16 manufacturing sites and 6,000 employees. He was with Wabash for 15 years and served in multiple senior management roles.

Prior to Wabash, Wells served in several roles with Chrysler Corporation over an eight-year period.

"I am excited about joining JCB, a company with a global reputation for cutting-edge innovation and class-leading construction and agricultural machines, while still being a family-owned organization," said Wells. "I look forward to working with a pioneering team that has a strong history but always looks forward to what's next. JCB's unwavering commitment to excellence is what makes the company a worldwide leader in the industry, and I am pleased to join the JCB family."

