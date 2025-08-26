Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    JCB North America Partners With National Hispanic Contractors Association

    JCB North America partners with NAHICA to empower Hispanic contractors in the construction industry. Collaboration offers access to equipment, training, financing and mentorship to promote entrepreneurship. Expansion of San Antonio facility further demonstrates commitment to US manufacturing and job creation.

    Tue August 26, 2025 - National Edition
    JCB


    JCB logo

    JCB North America announced its partnership with the National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA), reinforcing its commitment to advancing Hispanic participation, leadership and entrepreneurship in United States construction.

    "The Hispanic contractor community plays a vital role in building America's infrastructure," said Marc André Dubois, vice president, marketing of JCB North America. "Our collaboration with NAHICA reflects JCB's deep-rooted commitment to empowering diverse entrepreneurs by providing access to the innovative equipment, training and flexible financing solutions. We're proud to support this hardworking community as they lift higher, reach further and dig deeper to shape the future of construction."

    Through this sponsorship, JCB and NAHICA will work to expand access to business development resources, technical training, business financing alternatives and mentorship for Hispanic contractors nationwide.

    NAHICA President Sergio Terreros said, "JCB's involvement is a powerful step forward for our members. Together, we're creating pathways for Hispanic-owned businesses to thrive, generate jobs and strengthen the construction industry nationwide."

    The partnership with NAHICA follows JCB's recent announcement regarding its plans to double the size of its facility being constructed in San Antonio, Texas, to one million sq. ft. This major expansion underscores JCB's long-term commitment to United States manufacturing and job creation, particularly in a region with a strong and growing Hispanic workforce.

    For more information, visit www.jcb.com




