JCB partnered with Make-A-Wish Georgia to deliver a "Wish Parade" for Wish Kid Aidan.

Aidan is an 11-year-old boy who lives in Savannah and was born with a heart defect requiring him to be on oxygen, impeding his ability to play outdoors for extended periods of time. Since he cannot go outside and play, his Make-A-Wish request was for a PS5 gaming system.

On June 17, 2021, his Wish came true and JCB got to play a major role. JCB team members from manufacturing, office staff, the demonstration team and the apprentice team, along with a few pieces of JCB equipment and Spider-Man, delivered some extra special surprises to Aidan on his Wish Day.

"Partnering with Make-A-Wish Georgia is such an honor for the entire team here at JCB," said Tonya Poole, vice president of JCB North America. "It was great to have team members from across the business come out to make today so special, and the reaction from Aidan and his family makes it so easy to continue supporting the efforts of Make-A-Wish Georgia."

A fan of all things Avengers and robot related, Aidan's Wish was for a PS5 gaming system, which was provided by Make-A-Wish Georgia along with several games and accessories for the system. JCB in turn provided Aidan with a Nintendo Switch, a drone, Lego games, a gaming chair and headset all items which he can play with safely in his home.

After opening presents delivered by Spider-Man and the JCB Apprentice Team and enjoying custom made cookies, Aidan took a ride in the JCB Fastrac, a tractor capable of traveling at speeds up to 43 mph.

"It's because of partners like JCB that we can bring wishes to life for kids like Aidan," said Meghan Lowe, southeast development director. "We are truly grateful for the community that JCB has created to help us make more wishes come true."

Since 1995, Make-A-Wish Georgia has been granting the wishes of local children facing critical illnesses. More than 20 years later, nearly 8,000 lives have experienced the impact of a life-changing wish. Make-A-Wish Georgia is a movement, powered by you, to renew families and communities whose lives have been disrupted. We all have the power to make wishes comes true. To learn how you can bring wishes to life, visit www.georgia.wish.org.

