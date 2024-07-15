List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    VIDEO: JCB Partners With Rock Legend Joe Walsh, VetsAid to Rock & Rebuild

    JCB partners with music legend Joe Walsh and VetsAid to raise funds for U.S. veterans through their shared love of rock and rebuilding. They debut an original song and offer limited-edition merchandise to support the cause. Visit www.jcb.com and www.vetsaid.org for more info.

    Mon July 15, 2024 - National Edition
    JCB



    Alice Bamford and her family   (Photo courtesy of JCB) Joe and Marjorie Walsh   (Photo courtesy of JCB)

    JCB announced a special long-term partnership with multi-GRAMMY award winning musician and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joe Walsh and his national 501(c)3 non-profit veterans organization and annual benefit festival, VetsAid. The partnership will raise awareness and funds for U.S. veterans through the power of rock and the transformative process of rebuilding.

    JCB, one of the world's largest privately-owned manufacturers of construction and agricultural equipment, often deploys its machines in war-torn regions, playing a crucial role in the rebuilding process after conflicts. Recognizing their shared values and goals, Alice Bamford and Ann Eysenring of the JCB family company, reached out to their friends Joe and Marjorie Walsh and devised a partnership to generate additional valuable funds for American veterans who have served their country with dignity, compassion and honor.

    The creative partnership kicks off with the official premiere of "Dig It" — an original song by Joe Walsh, debuting in London on July 13th during Monster Jam. This powerful anthem, also featuring Walsh's brother-in-law Ringo Starr on drums, will be the soundtrack for JCB's DIGatron and serve as an uplifting call-to-action to support the vital mission of VetsAid.

    Photo courtesy of JCB

    Alice Bamford and her family

    Inspired by Bamford and Eysenring's eight-year-old son Otis, a monster truck enthusiast himself, Walsh sought to capture the excitement of a child and the raw energy of monster truck action in his composition.

    Additionally, JCB has pledged $250,000 to VetsAid to kick-off the partnership. Next up, supporters also can look out for limited-edition merchandise, a special JCB DIGatron toy and even a limited edition JCB machine, with a percentage of sales benefiting the non-profit organization.

    "It is absolutely amazing to be working with Joe Walsh to raise further awareness for U.S. veterans," said Bamford. "This is a legacy project between two families which will help give veterans and their families in the U.S. a better future, and offer them the care and support they deserve, which is something very close to all our hearts."

    Veterans and their families have always been important to Walsh, a Gold Star son himself who lost his father, Robert Newton Fidler, a U.S. Army Air Corps flight instructor for the first American operational jet-powered aircraft, while he was on active duty over Okinawa when Walsh was only 20 months old.

    "VetsAid isn't just about raising money and awareness for America's veterans and their families," Walsh said. "It's also about finding common ground amongst music-lovers of all backgrounds and coming together to build and rebuild communities around a shared love of country. It's a privilege for us at VetsAid to expand upon this vision with Alice and Ann, and our friends at JCB, and to keep the party going with this kick-ass new song and exciting partnership."

    For more information, visit www.jcb.com and www.vetsaid.org.

    Photo courtesy of JCB

    Joe and Marjorie Walsh




