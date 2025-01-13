JCB partners with VetsAid to support U.S. veterans with a special edition teleskid loader, raising $1 million through sales donations. Rocker Joe Walsh's VetsAid organization benefits from this initiative, promoting awareness and funds for veterans through a shared love of country and music.

JCB — the world's largest privately-owned manufacturer of construction and agricultural equipment and the official heavy equipment partner of Monster Jam — unveiled a bold, army-green special-edition teleskid at the Monster Jam event at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

This exclusive debut marks the launch of an ambitious campaign to raise $1 million for U.S. military veterans through a partnership with VetsAid, a national 501(c)3 non-profit veterans organization founded by rock legend Joe Walsh of the Eagles. The partnership will raise awareness and funds for U.S. veterans through the power of rock and the transformative process of rebuilding.

For each teleskid sold in the United States, JCB will donate a percentage of the proceeds to VetsAid, which directly supports veterans service groups across the United States that provide myriad types of care for veterans and their families. A

dding to the excitement, the teleskid loader made its debut on the field to the U.S. premiere of "Dig It" — an original song by Joe Walsh which debuted in London in July during Monster Jam. This powerful anthem, also featuring Ringo Starr on drums, is the soundtrack for JCB's DIGatron, and serves as an uplifting call-to-action to support the vital mission of VetsAid.

"VetsAid isn't just about raising money and awareness for America's veterans and their families," Walsh said. "It's also about finding common ground amongst music lovers of all backgrounds and coming together to build and rebuild communities around a shared love of country. It's a privilege for us at VetsAid to expand upon this vision with Alice, and Ann, and our friends at JCB, and keep the party going with this kick-ass new song, special edition teleskid, and exciting partnership."

As a family-owned company, JCB is committed to supporting American families, particularly those with ties to the military. Monster Jam is the perfect partner, with 25 percent of its audience coming from families with veteran connections. This collaboration reinforces shared values of resilience, innovation, and giving back, while allowing JCB to connect with key audiences, including farmers, builders and small business owners.

"JCB is a family company with an expanding manufacturing base in North America, and we have always been committed to supporting the veteran community," said Alice Bamford of JCB North America. "At our North American headquarters in Savannah, 10 percent of our workforce are veterans, and we will continue this commitment with our new $500 million factory in San Antonio. I'm thrilled that JCB can further support veterans through this special edition Teleskid loader and our partnership with VetsAid."

For more information, visit https://www.jcb.com/en-gb/campaigns/monster-jam/anthem

