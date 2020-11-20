JCB's Electric Mini Becomes Machine for All Seasons

The addition of a cab option will increase the appeal of the 19C-1E in regions with challenging weather conditions, where a canopy is not suitable.

JCB will now offer a fully glazed cab on the 19C-1E — an industry first for the electric mini excavator sector.

This development will increase its appeal in countries with a colder, wetter climate, according to the manufacturer.

The machine will use the same spacious cab as JCB's conventional 1-2-ton models and will be equipped with an electric heater to provide instant heat to de-mist windows and warm the cab working environment for the operator.

With a large, glazed area, the ROPS/FOPS cab is equipped with easy to replace laminated flat glass. It has a 70/30 front windshield split, with clear jointing, for an unobstructed view of the digging area. The JCB cab offers a clear view all around the machine. The cab uses the same LED working lights and wipers as the diesel models, making it easier to work in poor visibility or during hours of darkness when required.

When operating the machine with the heater on, there is zero impact to the machine's digging or tracking performance. And most importantly, the battery capacity allows a full day's shift to be worked, according to the manufacturer.

The addition of a cab option will increase the appeal of the 19C-1E in regions with challenging weather conditions, where a canopy is not suitable. The E-Tech cab provides a dry, comfortable operating environment throughout the working day, with a locking door adding to the security of the machine for contractors and rental companies.

