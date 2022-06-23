Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its annual East Coast Summer Construction Equipment & Truck Auction at its permanent auction facility in Pelzer, S.C., on June 16, 2022.

Potential buyers came from across the country and several foreign countries, and the bidding was available online and live. Three rings ran simultaneously and included many types of equipment manufactured by Cat, John Deere, Kubota, Volvo, Kubota, Komatsu, Liebherr, Case and others. CEG

