Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Annual Auction in Pelzer, S.C.

Thu June 23, 2022 - Southeast Edition #13
CEG


Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its annual East Coast Summer Construction Equipment & Truck Auction at its permanent auction facility in Pelzer, S.C., on June 16, 2022.

Potential buyers came from across the country and several foreign countries, and the bidding was available online and live. Three rings ran simultaneously and included many types of equipment manufactured by Cat, John Deere, Kubota, Volvo, Kubota, Komatsu, Liebherr, Case and others. CEG

(L-R): Hunter, Joe and Bryce Wilbert of Wilbert Grading in Iva, S.C., needed a few attachments for the compact track loaders. (CEG photo)
The Jeff Martin staff welcomed the attendees with a smile. (CEG photo)
This Cat PM622, a high-production, half-lane milling machine with a cutting width of 88 in., was sold to a paving contractor in Alabama. (CEG photo)
Sherri and Brad Windsor of Windsor Construction in Taylors, S.C., were in the market for wheel loaders and thought this Volvo L60G would suit their needs. (CEG photo)
David and Lane Sanchez of Sanchez Construction in Greenville, S.C., were interested in bidding on these Carlton 1290 chippers. (CEG photo)
Jarrett Stone of Stone Grading in Starr, S.C., looks over the large and small buckets. (CEG photo)
Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its annual East Coast Summer Construction Equipment & Truck Auction on June 16, 2022. (CEG photo)
Ring Man Ryan Reed catches the last bid. (CEG photo)
Cody Malone (L) and J.P. Copelan, both of C.M. Grading in Anderson, S.C., looked over this Cat D4H LGP dozer. (CEG photo)
Volvo, Deere, Liebherr and Cat excavators were available. (CEG photo)
Checking the fluids on the Kubota excavators are Cody and Ronnie Gault of Gault’s Construction in Fountain Inn, S.C. (CEG photo)
The auction included a good selection of compact excavators from Kubota, John Deere and Cat. (CEG photo)
The auction included road tractors, dump trucks, water trucks and other support equipment. (CEG photo)




