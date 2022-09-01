Our Main Office
Thu September 01, 2022 - Southeast Edition #18
Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. held another successful auction in Davidson, N.C., on Aug. 23, 2022. The auction featured a good supply of excavators, some of which were late model with low hours. Other equipment included scrapers, artic trucks, backhoes, trucks and other types of construction equipment. There were many registered bidders, both online and in person. CEG