Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds North Carolina Auction

Thu September 01, 2022 - Southeast Edition #18
CEG


Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. held another successful auction in Davidson, N.C., on Aug. 23, 2022. The auction featured a good supply of excavators, some of which were late model with low hours. Other equipment included scrapers, artic trucks, backhoes, trucks and other types of construction equipment. There were many registered bidders, both online and in person.

Declan Hopkins of Cornerstone Siteworks in Mooresville, N.C., came to auction with the hopes buying the John Deere 550K dozer. (CEG photo)
Dan Wilcox of Wilcox Tractor Sales meets up with his friend, Tia Thomas, of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. (CEG photo)
Greg Biffle of Triple B Stone in Speedwell, Va., picked up this Komatsu excavator to use at his new limestone quarry. (CEG photo)
Kat and Chris Wilkinson of Wilkinson Construction in Mooresville, N.C., brought their children, Wyatt and Skylar, to the auction. They were hoping to get the 2008 Cat 311 excavator to use on a current project. (CEG photo)
Jeff Martin Auctioneers’ ringman Jason Stribling catches the high bid. (CEG photo)
Tim Dillinger of Road One Truck Sales in Shelby, N.C., was the high bidder on this boom truck. (CEG photo)
The auction featured several late-model excavators that brought considerable interest and high bidding. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Joey Wright of Joby’s Grading in Huntersville, N.C., met up with Derek Scott and Jonathan Mace, both of Carolina Cat. (CEG photo)




