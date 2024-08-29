Jeff Martin Auctioneers held an auction Aug. 20 to 21 in Kissimmee, Fla.

The Jeff Martin Auctioneers Brown Farm site in Kissimmee is home to the company's largest sale of the year in February during the Florida Auctions and continues to be a successful auctioning site throughout the year, as well.

Both onsite and online bidders vied for a nice selection of heavy iron, lifts and mini/compact machines. An air-condition big top tent kept onsite bidder cool during the hot, humid Florida day. CEG

