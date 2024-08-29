List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Sale in Kissimmee, Florida

    Thu August 29, 2024 - Southeast Edition #18
    CEG


    Jeff Martin Auctioneers held an auction Aug. 20 to 21 in Kissimmee, Fla.

    The Jeff Martin Auctioneers Brown Farm site in Kissimmee is home to the company's largest sale of the year in February during the Florida Auctions and continues to be a successful auctioning site throughout the year, as well.

    Both onsite and online bidders vied for a nice selection of heavy iron, lifts and mini/compact machines. An air-condition big top tent kept onsite bidder cool during the hot, humid Florida day. CEG

    A bidder inspects and tests a Cat 312D excavator. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Martin Auctioneers recently brought its auctioning back to “the ranch” in Kissimmee. (CEG photo)
    The auction featured eight 2021 John Deere 310E articulated trucks in very good condition. (CEG photo)
    If you needed a lift, this was definitely the sale to attend. (CEG photo)
    New ride-on mini-compact track loaders are becoming a huge seller at auction and are a landscaper’s and rental house “must have” machine. (CEG photo)
    Craig Wilson (L) of Palm Bay Concrete & Materials in Melbourne, Fla., talks with another registered bidder about his test run on a Takeuchi TB216 mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
    Interested in a John Deere 350G excavator in the auction lineup are Adam Turnbaugh (in cab) and Shawn Wiebelt, both of SAW Enterprises, Melbourne, Fla. (CEG photo)
    Looking over some of the big machines, which he may be hauling out for customers, is Craig Clausnitzer of Valley Transportation, Grand Meadow, Minn. (CEG photo)
    Bidders showed up early to get some inspection time before the auctioning started. (CEG photo)
    Mark Yarbrough of Intrac Corporation in Lake Wales, Fla., inspects a couple of wheel loaders he was considering buying. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Auctions FLORIDA Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc







