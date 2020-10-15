--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Jeff Martin Hosts Early Fall Public Auction Ring in South Carolina

Thu October 15, 2020 - Southeast Edition #22
CEG




Jeff Martin held its East Coast Early Fall Construction & Transportation Public Auction Ring 1 Oct. 1, 2020, in Pelzer, S.C. It featured a wide selection of construction equipment, attachments, accessories and trucks. The bidders came from many southern states and even more registered online to bid. CEG

Looking over the excavators are Lee Adkins (L) and Coy Adams, both of Adams Lumber, Bobinsville, N.C.
Looking over the excavators are Lee Adkins (L) and Coy Adams, both of Adams Lumber, Bobinsville, N.C.

Jeff Martin (L) and T.J. Freije go over a few items before the auction begins.
Jeff Martin (L) and T.J. Freije go over a few items before the auction begins.

This low-hour Cat 259D3 compact track loader caught the attention of Josh Cagle (L) and Davey Tharp, both of Tharp Plumbing, Williamson, S.C.
This low-hour Cat 259D3 compact track loader caught the attention of Josh Cagle (L) and Davey Tharp, both of Tharp Plumbing, Williamson, S.C.

Jimmy Martin (L) of Martin Bros Construction, Gray Court, S.C., and Gary Seymore of Eco Waste Services, Greenville, S.C., both were interested the skid steer loaders and mini-excavators.
Jimmy Martin (L) of Martin Bros Construction, Gray Court, S.C., and Gary Seymore of Eco Waste Services, Greenville, S.C., both were interested the skid steer loaders and mini-excavators.

Gary Dorsey (L) and Gordon Moore, both of Dorsey Construction, Augusta, Ga., planned to bid on this John Deere 825K wheel loader equipped with logging attachment.
Gary Dorsey (L) and Gordon Moore, both of Dorsey Construction, Augusta, Ga., planned to bid on this John Deere 825K wheel loader equipped with logging attachment.

Charles and Kristen Wigington of Wigington Grading, Piedmont, S.C., looked over this Cat 12G motor grader.
Charles and Kristen Wigington of Wigington Grading, Piedmont, S.C., looked over this Cat 12G motor grader.

Chris Falls (L) and Chris Boyce, both of Dirt Wurx, Fountain Inn, S.C., looked over the selection of attachments.
Chris Falls (L) and Chris Boyce, both of Dirt Wurx, Fountain Inn, S.C., looked over the selection of attachments.

Brandin McGee (L) of McGee Brothers, Monroe, N.C., caught up with Joe Boger of Jeff Martin Auction Company.
Brandin McGee (L) of McGee Brothers, Monroe, N.C., caught up with Joe Boger of Jeff Martin Auction Company.

The crowd walked along the line of machines to bid.
The crowd walked along the line of machines to bid.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

