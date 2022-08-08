Jeff Martin Auctioneers returned to Columbus, Ohio, for its third annual Central Ohio Heavy Equipment and Truck Auction. Much of the equipment up for bid came from the surplus fleet inventory of Ohio Mulch, which was where the auction was conducted.

"With this being the third year for the auction it really seems to be gaining momentum and becoming more and more popular," said Ohio Mulch owner Jim Weber. "Jeff Martin Auctioneers is a top-notch company to do business with. They have great organization and bring in an excellent selection of equipment at all their auctions."

According to Jeff Martin, the third annual Central Ohio Heavy Equipment and Truck Auction was an outstanding success.

"Both online and onsite bidding were active, and we attracted equipment buyers from 17 states to the sales site," said Martin.

The auction included a significant selection of construction equipment, including excavators, skid steers and wheel loaders, along with a variety of trucks.

For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

