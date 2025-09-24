Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Jeff Martin Welcomes Bidders to Equipment Sale in S.C.

    Jeff Martin Auctioneers recently hosted an East Coast Construction & Transportation auction in Pelzer, S.C., offering a range of heavy equipment, attachments, trailers, commercial trucks and farm machinery. The event featured both onsite and online bidding options, providing a diverse selection for bidders.

    September 24, 2025 - Southeast Edition #20

    CEG


    Jeff Martin Auctioneers held an East Coast Construction & Transportation auction Sept. 18, 2025, in Pelzer, S.C.

    The sale featured two onsite rings and two online rings. In addition to heavy construction equipment, the auction featured attachments, trailers, commercial trucks, farms tractors and implements and more. CEG

    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10

    The dump trucks were all sold to a contractor in Caracas, Venezuela. (CEG photo)
    Ringman Dan Mahaney catches the next bid on a 2006 International bucket truck. Videos of the machines were created prior to the auction enabling the bidders to stay cool and comfortable during the sale. Online bidders participated simultaneously. (CEG photo)
    Komatsu and John Deere dozers were in work-ready condition and sold above estimates. (CEG photo)
    Brothers Leo (L) and Olbyn Andino of Andino Grading in West Minster, S.C., hoped to pick up a few attachments for a current job. (CEG photo)
    Brian Barnwell of Sweetwater Construction in Asheville, N.C., hoped to buy this Bandit Intimidator 20XP chipper. (CEG photo)
    Dru DuBois, used equipment manager of Hills Machinery in the Charleston office, looks over the Sakai rollers for a few customers. (CEG photo)
    The compact track loaders were all sold to rental company in Bethesda, Md. (CEG photo)
    The Case, Hitachi, Cat and Komatsu excavators were all purchased by three contractors in Greenville, S.C. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Keeping the auction moving along are T.J. Frieje, Ron Kreis, Jeff Martin and Steve Deane. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Martin Auctioneers created an onsite bidding area for its guests. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Making Inroads

    Illinois DOT Crews Extend Life of I-24 Ohio River Bridge

    KSM Hosts Link-Belt's 'Diggin' for a Cure' Tour in St. Louis

    AGCMN Hosts 26th Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

    Hayden-Murphy's 'Cars & Cranes' Raises $10K for St. Jude's

    Don Smock Hosts 33rd Annual Fall Auction in Pendleton, Ind.

    Central Gulf Machinery Joins LiuGong North America to Expand Coverage in La.

    3rd Annual Werk-Brau Golf Classic Raises Over $100,000 for Construction Angels



     

    Read more about...

    Auctions Events Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc South Carolina







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147