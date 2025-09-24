Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Jeff Martin Auctioneers recently hosted an East Coast Construction & Transportation auction in Pelzer, S.C., offering a range of heavy equipment, attachments, trailers, commercial trucks and farm machinery. The event featured both onsite and online bidding options, providing a diverse selection for bidders.
September 24, 2025 - Southeast Edition
#20
Jeff Martin Auctioneers held an East Coast Construction & Transportation auction Sept. 18, 2025, in Pelzer, S.C.
The sale featured two onsite rings and two online rings. In addition to heavy construction equipment, the auction featured attachments, trailers, commercial trucks, farms tractors and implements and more. CEG